Honoring tradition: The stories of Native American service members

Photo By Airman Shanel Toussaint | U.S. Space Force Specialist 2 Terrell Atcitty, a ceremonial guardsman assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Airman Shanel Toussaint | U.S. Space Force Specialist 2 Terrell Atcitty, a ceremonial guardsman assigned to the U.S. Space Force Honor Guard, marches with his rifle during a ceremonial training session at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., Oct. 30, 2024. The Space Force Honor Guard was preparing for participation in the 60th U.S. Presidential Inauguration Ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C.--In the U.S. military, the stories of Native American service members are a testament to the deep connection between heritage and service, with many tracing their contributions back to WWII. For many of them, joining the military wasn’t just about wearing a uniform, it was about honoring their ancestors, preserving traditions, and carrying on family legacies that go back generations.

The experiences of four Native American servicemen, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wayne Lufkins, Staff Sgt. Casarah Pine, Airman 1st Class Isaiah “Dovahh” Herder, and U.S. Space Force Specialist 2nd Class Terrell Atcitty, reveal how pride in their culture and their personal journeys have shaped who they are as people and military professionals.

A legacy of the Navajo Code Talkers

For Lufkins, an instructor with the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, his military journey was deeply influenced by the traditions of the Navajo Nation, as he grew up just outside the Navajo Reservation in Gallup, New Mexico. As a child, Lufkins was surrounded by the sounds of powwows and Native dances, experiences that sparked his lifelong love for music and cultural heritage. But it wasn’t until later in life that he learned the full extent of his grandfather’s legacy.

Lufkins’ grandfather, George “Willie” Boyd Sr., was a Navajo Code Talker during World War II. The Code Talkers used the Navajo language to send coded messages that were nearly impossible for the enemy to decipher. Their contributions were critical to the success of the U.S. military in the Pacific during WWII. It was only when his grandfather was 72 that he shared this important piece of his past, a secret he had kept to honor his oath of secrecy. Boyd was awarded the Congressional Silver Medal for his service, and today, Lufkins carries on that legacy by sharing his grandfather’s story, especially during Native American Heritage Month.

“I am proud to wear this uniform,” Lufkins says, speaking about both his military service and his heritage. “I’m proud of where I come from and proud to be who I am.”

According to Lufkins, being in the Air Force isn’t just about serving his country, it’s about honoring the memory of those who came before him. His grandfather’s story of resilience and bravery is a beacon for Lufkins, reminding him every day of the power of tradition and service.

A teacher’s path to service

Pine has always felt a deep connection to her roots in the Oglala Sioux and Santee Sioux tribes. Growing up on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, Pine was raised with the values of her people—respect for elders, the importance of community, and the strength found in family. Pine’s early life was filled with the kind of childhood memories many Native American children have: playing outside with her siblings, spending time with her family, and embracing the traditions of the Lakota culture.

Yet, Pine’s life took a slightly different path than many others from her community. After high school, she pursued a college degree and worked as a teacher on the Pine Ridge Reservation, helping shape the next generation of Native youth. But no matter how much she loved teaching, there was always a sense of duty pulling her in another direction. Inspired by the military service of her family—her grandparents, uncles, and cousins who had all served—Pine decided to join the Air Force in 2015.

Today, as an instructor for the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, Pine teaches and mentors younger Airmen, just as she once mentored students in her classroom. "I love helping others achieve their goals,” she says. “It’s like being a teacher again but on a bigger stage.”

Pine hopes to one day return to Pine Ridge, where she can give back to the community that raised her. Her journey is a reflection of the values she learned growing up on the reservation—values that continue to guide her every day.

“I want to be there for the kids like my teachers were there for me,” Pine says, envisioning herself one day working in education again.

A dream to reach for the stars

Atcitty, a U.S. Space Force Honor Guardsman, has always looked to the stars. Growing up in Farmington, New Mexico, Atcitty would spend hours at night with his stepfather, gazing through a telescope at the wonders of the universe. His interest in space grew over the years, alongside his love of technology. But Atcitty also had a sense of duty instilled in him by his family, who had a long tradition of military service. His great-uncle, a Vietnam War paratrooper, and other relatives had served in various branches of the military, and their stories of courage and sacrifice were a constant presence in his life.

Atcitty’s decision to join the U.S. Space Force wasn’t just about his childhood fascination with space—it was also a way to honor his family’s military tradition. In 2017, Atcitty’s family was finally able to bury the remains of his great-uncle, a missing-in-action Air Force pilot who had been lost for decades. The ceremony left a lasting impact on Atcitty and reinforced his desire to serve in the military.

“I realized that serving in the Space Force would allow me to contribute to something bigger than myself,” Atcitty says. “It’s about honor, tradition, and making a difference.”

Today, Atcitty is part of the Space Force Honor Guard, where he continues to serve his country while carrying the legacy of his ancestors forward. His future plans include becoming a defense operator in the Space Force, combining his love for technology with his commitment to his heritage.

A promise to his brother

Herder, from the Hopi reservation in Arizona, is no stranger to loss. Raised by his mother and grandmother, Herder was deeply connected to his family and culture. He spent his childhood surrounded by Hopi traditions, learning the importance of family, humility and service. He was especially close to his cousin, Nathaniel, who was like a brother to him. The two spent hours playing together and learning from one another.

Herder’s decision to join the Air Force Honor Guard was driven by his family’s history of military service and his desire to honor his cousin’s memory. Nathaniel died in a car accident just before he and Isaiah had a chance to reconcile after a fight. This devastating loss led Herder to reflect deeply on his life and his purpose.

“I felt like I needed to do something to honor Nathaniel,” Herder says. “I wanted to make sure that his memory lived on, and that I could serve in a way that honored his life.”

After taking some time to grieve, Herder returned to his recruiting process, determined to serve in the military. He joined the Air Force Honor Guard, where he now performs ceremonial duties, representing not only the Hopi tribe but the entire Native American community.

Herder’s journey is a reminder of the importance of family, tradition, and the need to serve others.

“In our culture, life is sacred,” he says, reflecting on the values that guide his every action. “I carry those lessons with me every day.”

Herder plans to continue his military service and eventually train for the pararescue mission, hoping to save lives and make a difference in the way his cousin would have wanted.

A shared legacy

The stories of Lufkins, Pine, Atcitty and Herder are a powerful reminder of the bond between service, heritage, and community. Each of them carries their Native American heritage with pride as they serve in the military, honoring the values of family, duty, and respect that have shaped their lives.

Their journeys reflect the deep-rooted traditions of Native American cultures—where service to the community, honoring the past, and protecting the future are at the heart of everything. Whether through the example of the Navajo Code Talkers, the military traditions of the Hopi and Sioux tribes, or the personal stories of resilience and dedication, these servicemen are living proof that Native American culture continues to thrive in the U.S. military.

As they move forward in their careers, they carry with them the strength and wisdom of their ancestors, always striving to honor their legacies while paving the way for future generations. The service of these members is a reminder that, no matter how far they go or where they serve, their roots are never far behind. Their stories are a bridge between the past and the future, showing that heritage, honor, and service are timeless values that will always guide them.