Kosovo Force Regional Command East participates in biannual Golden Sabre exercise

Soldiers of the Kosovo Force Regional Command East, also known as KFOR RC-E, joined together with members of the Kosovo Police, European Union Mission on Rule of Law in Kosovo, and soldiers from KFOR RC-W and the Multinational Specialized Unit for the biannual KFOR-led Golden Sabre exercise, November 25, 2024.



Golden Sabre serves as a field training exercise that tests and develops KFOR’s ability to operate in a combined arms scenario in close coordination with partner organizations and units. The focus on interoperability is a key takeaway from the exercise that brings together soldiers and security responders from over half a dozen countries and entities.



KFOR RC-E, led by the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon Army National Guard, played a large role in the exercise, with their main task of assisting in the clearing of a mock main supply route in order to restore freedom of movement and to promote a safe and secure environment. A joint exercise like this showcases the skills and capabilities of the soldiers of KFOR RC-E and their ability to work as a team with partner forces.



“KFOR RC-East deploys well-trained soldiers equipped with the skills and tools necessary to manage and contain large crowds during periods of unrest,” said Lt. Col. Brian Dukes, the Operations Officer for KFOR RC-E and the 41st IBCT. “Their presence ensures public safety while respecting the rights of all individuals.”



Golden Sabre included three major scenarios that the participants had to react to, including clearing a blocked road, reacting to mock riots and civil unrest, and a final simulated mass casualty and aerial medical evacuation.



“This exercise demonstrated our readiness to jointly tackle any security challenges and reflected our commitment to continued cooperation, for the benefit of all communities living in Kosovo and in support of regional stability,” said Maj. Gen. Enrico Barduani, the commander of the Kosovo Force.



Successful completion of these scenarios provided leadership of KFOR RC-E and the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team the confidence that their soldiers are prepared to tackle any challenge thrown at them while deployed in support of the NATO-led KFOR mission.



“Kosovo Force Regional Command East operates with discipline and dedication, working seamlessly to restore security, and uphold safety during challenging circumstances,” said Dukes.



There were two major planned outcomes of the Golden Sabre exercise, according to 2nd Lt. Diane Erickson, a plans officer with KFOR RC-E’s maneuver battalion, the 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard. The short term exercise plan was to integrate KFOR troops into a large scale crowd riot control exercise, but the long term strategic goal was to create professional working relationships and strengthened interoperability with other security response elements serving in Kosovo.



"Golden Sabre allowed us as a maneuver battalion to practice command and control of multinational elements in order to ensure a safe and secure environment and that freedom of movement was restored,” said Erickson. “Golden Sabre was a chance for us to work with our NATO allies and partner nations and organizations to practice responding as a team. It was also great to see the Kosovo Police response in action. It served as a great demonstration and reminder of their capabilities and professionalism.”



This training event was the second iteration of the Golden Sabre exercise in 2024. The first Golden Sabre of 2024 was conducted on May 7, 2024.