Tachi Yokut Tribe Shares Story of Resilience with Naval Health Clinic Lemoore

In a powerful presentation at Naval Health Clinic Lemoore, Kenny Barrios, a Tachi Yokut Tribe cultural liaison, shared a captivating history and stories of ongoing resilience of the indigenous community in California’s Central Valley.



According to the Tachi Yokut Tribe website, the once thriving indigenous group lived around Lake Mahshi (Tulare Lake), formerly the largest body of freshwater west of the Mississippi, before it was drained for agriculture in the 19th century. The tribe’s livelihood revolved around the lake, which provided essential resources for their way of life, including water, food, materials for housing and tools.



The tribe faced near extinction during America's westward expansion. Barrios detailed how its population was devastated and dropped to approximately 70 members due to systematic persecution and violence.



Barrios described the brutal tactics used against his ancestors. Despite this dark history, Barrios emphasized the tribe's recovery and adaptation.



Today, the Tachi Yokut Tribe maintains their cultural practices while adapting to modern challenges. A turning point came with the establishment of a bingo hall, which later evolved into today's Tachi Palace Casino Resort. This development brought resources to the community, including healthcare and improved living conditions.



"We have healthcare now and food for our kids," Barrios said, remembering times during his childhood when his family and the tribe relied on government food assistance.



“What a powerful gift, this presentation by our guests from the Tachi Yokut Tribe for American Indian Heritage Month,” said Capt. Aaron Werbel, director of Naval Health Clinic Lemoore.



“It was an emotional and educational presentation reminding us of both the beauty and ugliness of our past: There are such important lessons in both. Their stories inspire us to embrace diversity, foster respect, and work together with compassion,” said Werbel.



To close out the event, Werbel presented Barrios and Tachi Yokut Tribe members with a personal commander’s coin as a symbol of gratitude for sharing their heritage with Sailors and civilians at the clinic.