Embracing Heritage: Spc. Brianna Hunter’s Choctaw Journey

Learning about self-identity and heritage is struggle for many young Americans. Sometimes it takes a special push from family, friends, or your community to figure out who you are.



For Spc. Brianna Hunter, a Soldier with the 438th Military Police Company, 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, her heritage was always present with her family. Hunter is one-eighth Choctaw, from the Mississippi Band, whose main council is located in the Pearl River Community located northeast of Jackson.



Hunter, a senior at Murray State University, and the editor-in-chief of the Murray State News, reflected on why her blood lineage is important.



That fraction of lineage is important for two different reasons. First, it is to get a Certificate of Degree of Indian Blood (CDIB) issued by the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA).



The CDIB lists the blood degree, or blood quantum, by tribe and contains information such as date of birth, and the last four digits of their social security number.



Blood quantum is the measure of how much “Native American blood” an individual has. In this case, Hunter’s blood quantum would be one-eighth.



The second is enrolling to be a member of the tribe.



The BIA does not oversee the tribe’s enrollment process. That is up to the tribe itself. Each tribe also has its own degree of requirements to include blood quantum, a descendent who is listed on the tribe’s base roll, and many other criteria.



According to Hunter, the blood quantum is problematic.



“The Native American ethnicity is the only ethnicity in the United States that is recognized by blood quantum,” said Hunter. “Livestock and cattle are the only other things that are recognized by blood quantum.”



In Hunter’s family lineage, her father was one-quarter, his father is half, and her great-grandmother is from the reservation, full Choctaw.



Choctaw has always had some influence in her life. She attended pow-wows with her father.



“I was a little kid, I was more of the spectators [because of blood quantum],” said Hunter. “Not like, oh, you’re going to go dance and go participate in activities. We’re here to watch and learn about the culture. I knew I was Choctaw, but I always feel like it wasn’t reinforced.”



However, Hunter has continued to research her connections to the tribe to carry on her connection to the tribe.



“My, I think, fifth great-grandfather, Mushulatubbee, was considered to be the last great chief of the Choctaw Mississippi Band.”



Mushulatubbee, according to Mississippiencyclopedia.org, was a 19th century warrior who led men who supported the United States against other tribes, and even sponsored an academy in Kentucky that would help teach reading and writing in English.



When it comes to her career in the National Guard, she doesn’t find many connections to her lineage and her military service. However, she admits there are some similarities.



She admits to being a bit aggressive in her decision-making abilities.



“Women were highly valued in the tribes and often provided counsel for decisions regarding tribal affairs,” said Hunter.



“Women would assist in wars by feeding arrows to the men as they were in active engagement.”



Hunter added, “Choctaw women have this stereotype of being aggressive and I see that in myself in my work.”



Hunter’s husband, Sgt. John Wayne Parish, also serves in the Kentucky Army National Guard, and is currently assigned to the 223rd Military Police Company.



“We both deployed together to Kosovo in 2022, and he has just volunteered for another deployment,” Hunter said. “With him being gone, yes it has been hard, but I understand the process and what is going on. I don’t sit at home worried; I know and understand the expectations because we both serve.”



Earlier this month, as editor-in-chief, Hunter wrote an article about her Choctaw heritage and what it means to her.



Sgt. Maj. Naarah Stallard, the operations NCO for the 75th Troop Command, read the article and found her at drill.



“We talked about the article and Sgt. Maj. Stallard told me, ‘Just seeing your pride in your heritage, it makes me want to do better with my kids.’”



“I think the biggest thing for me, or that anyone can do, in claiming their heritage is to inspire others to claim theirs too,” said Hunter. “Because every culture is different and learning and claiming pride in it is important.”

