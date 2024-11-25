US Southern Command general shares leadership advice with next generation

WASHINGTON — Gen. Laura Richardson, U.S. Southern Command’s first female commander, has commanded at the tactical, operational and strategic level. She commanded an assault helicopter battalion in Iraq. She served in the White House, at the Capitol and Pentagon.



Throughout her more than three decades in the Army, she’s earned awards such as the Distinguished Leadership Award and uses leadership skills she shares with the current and next generation of Soldiers.



Opportunities



When Richardson joined the Army, women weren’t allowed in special operations units or in the attack helicopter battalions.



“Now all the positions are available and open to men and women who can meet the standards,” Richardson said. “There are so many opportunities in the military, over 200 different skill sets, over 200 different jobs in the military. Where else can you be a helicopter pilot, work at the White House, work at the Capitol, the Pentagon and lead America’s sons and daughters in combat? Talk about a challenge. Where else can you wake up every day and have an impact on national security and global security like the military? All of the opportunities are there.”



She said communication is key as well as investing time with the younger generation.



“We have to invest time with our younger generation to educate them on the opportunities that are there for them. Those opportunities won’t be there forever, so they have to make decisions before those opportunities go away,” she said. “If they want to be a pilot or a doctor, it costs money for that education. How do young people pay for that education? Army ROTC could open those doors.



“There are options. We’ve got to connect to our younger generation,” she said. “About 72 percent of our younger generation doesn’t know what [options] reside in the military today. Once they get in, our retention rate is over 100 percent. We’ve got to recruit, train, retain and advance. We’ve got amazing opportunities in the military.”



Career broadening



General Richardson met her husband, retired Lt. Gen. James “Jim” Richardson when they were both early in their careers as helicopter pilots. Because they were dual military, they took career opportunities they may not have taken as typical pilots in order to be stationed together.



“The Army really broadens you,” she said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity. You get to meet a lot of great people both in and outside of the Army. I currently have all of the services represented underneath me at U.S. Southern Command, and to represent them and see the progress that’s been made, it’s pretty incredible.”



She said being able to command, work at the White House, Capitol and Pentagon, flying helicopters, and working in her many other jobs has been incredible.



She flew UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter combat missions in 2003.



“They are pinch-yourself moments,” she said. “Then to be able lead America’s sons and daughters into combat and help another nation and achieve U.S. objectives, it’s just pretty incredible, what we get to do.”



Teamwork



Richardson said she and her husband are Team Richardson, and the Army offers a great support system. She said having her daughter, Lauren, grow up as a military child made her more resilient, stronger and independent.



“You can be a successful dual military family. You can have children. You can both be successful at your careers,” she said. “It just takes a little bit of planning and figuring out what assignment is next and going places where you both can go. The opportunities are there. You can make it happen — we are proof of that.”



She recommends Soldiers should also consider teamwork in their organizations.



“Learn about the organization and how you can contribute to the team because your teammates are depending on you to understand your role and position on the team,” she said. “It’s all about the team and the mission. Never give up. It’s worth it.



“Be competent in your profession and be able to handle all the challenges that come your way,” she added. “Professional development for our forces and our people is important. We’re all about the people. It’s important we’re able to provide that capability.”



Athletic mindset



General Richardson was a champion swimmer by age 8, private aviator at 16 and an All-American swimmer in high school and college. She grew up swimming, weightlifting and running.



"I'm the daughter of great parents who always told me I could do anything and never put the typical gender norms on me," she said. “In fact, as the oldest of four kids, my dad thought I was his son for my first 10 years on earth. My father put himself through college with a track and football scholarship.”



She said being an athlete helped her progress in rank in a male-dominated career field.



“I wouldn’t be where I am today if I had parents who were easier on me,” she said. “The great leaders I’ve had as bosses have all been men, as there weren’t women leaders in aviation yet. There were many times going up through the Army where I would go, ‘Wow, I’m the only gal sitting here in the room.’ But it wasn’t something I noticed unless I took notice.”



She said she used her competitive spirit to earn her place.



“I could run faster than a lot of my male counterparts and keep up with them on pushups. I was a good pilot in flight school,” Richardson said. “When I got asked questions, I knew my academics. The healthy competition made us all better.”



Work Hard



As the first female combatant commander, she oversees 31 countries in her area of responsibility. In 1986, 6,372 officers were commissioned with her. Of those, only 47 became general officers and only five became generals. She has earned the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Air Medal and a Bronze Star.



“I’ve always put my head down and worked really hard at what I’ve done,” Richardson said. “I’ve never been handed anything. I’ve never been lucky. My advice has always been to put your head down and work as hard as you can.”



She said the military is building a shared neighborhood where every woman, no matter her background, her race, her education, can climb as high as her hard work can take her.



“We must be intentional about recruitment, retention, training, and the advancement of women because if we take our eye off the ball, we risk losing an entire generation,” she said. “As we set out to shape the global future together, none of us can do it alone. I’ve been fortunate to have a great community of support made up of family, friends and colleagues.”



Relationships



Richardson recommended maintaining positive relationships with people across the service branches as you progress in ranks because having contacts from the tactical to strategic level will be needed throughout a service member’s career.



“There’s a lot of networking and relationship building that’s done,” she said.



Final thoughts

General Richardson said the commander’s most valuable resource is time.



“The way commanders go about spending it for their units is of the utmost importance,” she said.



She said the Army has been making strides in reducing the administrative burden on company commanders to add additional training time and increase readiness.



“Readiness is all about being proactive,” she said. “It’s personal initiative. It’s standards and discipline. It’s responsibility. Commanders must understand that in order for their unit to be a good or great unit, it comes down to the individual Soldier being mentally and physically prepared, and then collectively trained as a team in order to achieve a great unit.”



She said this translates to Soldiers being mission ready. She encourages the next generation of leaders to "tell their own story" while remembering opportunities, career broadening, teamwork, having an athletic mindset, working hard and maintaining relationships as they rise in the Army ranks.



“Be all you can be,” she said.

