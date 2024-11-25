Boots on the Runway: 8th TSC Soldier’s pursuit of empowerment and ambition

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – At just 21 years old, Spc. Kayla Francisco, a religious affairs specialist with the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, is taking the world by storm. Balancing her duties as an Army Soldier, embracing multiple passions, and inspiring others along the way. With aspirations to be a model, fitness enthusiast, and content creator, Francisco has made significant strides toward her goals.



Currently, she is reaching up to 70,000 followers on her social media page, which is considered a micro-influencer in the breakdown of follower tiers. Also, this year alone, she has participated in multiple prestigious events like the Miss Bikini Hawaii pageant, the Hawaii Fashion Show, and the Island Princess Fashion Show.



Francisco’s journey is a testament to her determination and ability to juggle multiple passions while staying committed to her role in the military.



Francisco was born in Germany, but her journey started in Columbia, South Carolina, where her passion for fitness began in 2017. After a few years of hard work and seeing a huge transformation in her physique, she was inspired to create content about her fitness journey.



“Social media has played a huge role in my fitness journey,” said Francisco.



After attending the University of South Carolina for one semester, Francisco decided to follow in her father’s footsteps and enlisted in the Army. At 19 years old she was determined to serve her country and take on challenges that would push her both physically and mentally. Despite the rigorous demands of the Army, Francisco never lost sight of her other passions: fashion, fitness, and creativity.



“The last two years of being in the Army have been a huge change in my life,” said Francisco. “It has shaped me into who I am today. Through the Army, I’ve met my wonderful husband, discovered new opportunities in modeling, and gained the confidence to pursue even bigger dreams.”



The structure and discipline of military life has helped Francisco develop the resilience and focus needed to excel in the competitive world of modeling.



“Spc. Francisco embodies an unparalleled work ethic,” said Sgt. 1st Class Wilbur L. Deshields, a motor sergeant with the 8th TSC. “In her time in the Army, she has been consistently shaping her character and displays the ability to overcome challenges with determination. These qualities have translated into her modeling and fitness goals, where her dedication to her craft and personal growth set her apart as both a professional and an inspiration to others."



Though her primary role is a Soldier, Francisco also creates time for herself in the modeling and content creation world. Her beauty, paired with her discipline and confidence, has made her a natural fit for the industry. From fashion shoots to Army lifestyle content, Francisco has successfully blended her military background with her creative pursuits, presenting a unique perspective in a world where social media is often flooded with one-dimensional narratives. She has provided a more relatable and authentic view of military life, which can help with recruitment efforts and improve public perception of military life.



“I started modeling in March 2024. My first pageant was for the miss Bikini Hawaii, where I represented Fort Shafter,” said Francisco. “I continued doing fashion shows and professional shoots for different brands here on Oahu. Over time, I discovered that modeling, fitness, and content creating was more than just a hobby; it became a way to express myself, inspire others, and connect with a community of like-minded individuals.”



According to Steve Beynon, reporter for military.com, the Army is eyeing influencers to help shape its digital presence. While service planners are working on a policy for influencers to be as flexible as possible.



“The Army doesn’t have policy on social media engagement; it’s sort of the wild west,” said Army Secretary Christine Wormuth. “What I don’t want to do is (for) it to become an Army reg (regulation) that tightens things so much that it sucks the life out of their posts.”



While she has already made waves in Hawaii, Francisco has bigger goals for her modeling career.



“I’m excited to continue building my modeling portfolio and collaborate with different photographers. I want to showcase unique brands and products, not just in Hawaii, but in other states as well. I believe in pushing boundaries and seeking out new opportunities wherever they may be,” said Francisco.



Recently, Francisco has caught the attention of local fashion designers and photographers, eager to collaborate with her on shoots that combine high fashion with athleticism.



“Francisco is the best model I’ve worked with. I feel she is so comfortable with her body and confident about her looks, but extremely humble,” said Alfred Pamatigan, a photographer at Alfy’s Angle Photography. “She carries herself as a Soldier should. As a photographer I try to push the boundaries of creativity and Francisco balances elegance and toughness in a way I think the military should be proud of.”



As a young Filipina woman in a male-dominated career field, Francisco’s journey is an inspiring reminder of the power of representation and how it can impact others. Francisco is an advocate for embracing all of oneself, no matter the obstacles. She has motivated others in body positivity, mental wellness, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. By sharing her struggles, triumphs, and everything in between, Francisco has cultivated a loyal following of individuals who are eager to live their lives authentically and confidently.



“I’m always open to sharing what I’ve learned because I believe it’s important for anyone considering the military to get a real sense of what to expect,” said Francisco. “I do my best to offer honest advice and insights. For me, it’s about helping others to make an informed decision and giving them a sense of what the journey could like if they choose this path.”



For Francisco, her time in the Army has opened unexpected doors. Beyond meeting her husband, the experiences she’s gained has helped her grow personally and professionally. Francisco’s ability to balance her responsibilities as a soldier with her growing career in modeling is a reflection of her time management skills and commitment to excellence in both fields. Whether she's training for her military duties or preparing for her next fashion show, Francisco has learned to excel under pressure.



With her impressive discipline, an eye for creativity, and her discipline for fitness, Francisco is only getting started. Looking to the future, she hopes to continue growing her online presence, participate in more fashion shows, and motivate like-minded people who share her vision of empowerment.



“I’m always looking forward to new challenges. Whether it’s pushing myself in the gym, walking in the next runway show, or sharing tips with my followers, I want to keep evolving and motivating people to be their best selves,” Francisco said.



For now, Francisco is staying focused on her role as a Soldier, but based off her social media audience, it seems like a lot of eyes are clearly watching her as she continues to break boundaries, inspire others, and showcase the many layers of a modern-day woman who refuses to be defined by a single label. Whether it’s as a Soldier, a model, a fitness influencer, or all of the above, Francisco is proving that Soldiers can do it all and do it well.

