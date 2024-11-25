Weaving together lifestyles: 316th MSG commander honors Choctaw Roots

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Col. Mindy A.P. Davitch, 316th Mission Support Group commander, and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Col. Mindy A.P. Davitch, 316th Mission Support Group commander, and Tech. Sgt. Lalynn Hoosier, Professional Military Education instructor, join together for a National American Indian Heritage Month celebration at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Nov. 13, 2024. Hoosier draped a star quilt over Davitch to give her honor. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. — Growing up surrounded by stories of resilience and service, U.S. Air Force Col. Mindy A.P. Davitch, 316th Mission Support Group commander, has always felt the influence of her heritage guiding her path through her military career. With roots in the Choctaw Nation, she embodies the intersection of cultural pride and commitment to service.



Reflecting on her family’s history, Davitch shared the profound impact of her mixed heritage. Her father, who is of Choctaw and Chickasaw descendant, grew up on a reservation, while her mother is of German and Polish descent. With this diverse lineage, Davitch treasures the values passed down through her father’s roots, including loyalty and service to one’s community.



Military service is a defining thread in Davitch’s family. Her father served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and her grandfathers were U.S. Air Force veterans. Growing up surrounded by a rich military family history inspired Davitch to join the Air Force. Her decision to serve was influenced by her grandfather, who extolled the Air Force's education benefits and instilled a belief in contributing to a cause greater than oneself. She initially enlisted after high school and later transitioning to an officer role as a Force Support Officer.



Her Choctaw heritage plays a central role in informing her leadership style. Drawing on cultural values like loyalty, community, and mentorship, she fosters a familial bond among her colleagues.



"I think of my team as an extended tribe," Davitch emphasizes after expressing the importance of working collectively to achieve success.



Yet, navigating her dual identity hasn’t always been easy. While proud of her Native American heritage, she has experienced feelings of exclusion both within and outside her community. Discrimination against those of mixed heritage is a reality for many, including Davitch’s family members. Despite this, she remains committed to honoring her roots and ensuring her children understand their cultural legacy.



During COVID-19 pandemic, her children wanted more nuggets of knowledge about who they are and the heritage that runs through their families' veins. Davitch’s daughter expressed her self-discovery journey, inspiring Davitch to dig more into their background.



“Through her, I am rediscovering what it means to carry my heritage forward,” Davitch shared. “That is one reason I feel so honored to be standing here today.”



This National American Indian Heritage Month, Davitch reflects on the resilience of her ancestors and the importance of preserving cultural identity. She hopes to pass these lessons on to future generations, emphasizing the sacrifices and strength of those who came before.



“Our culture is a living legacy. It’s with us every day, each time we look in the mirror,” Davitch said with endearment. “It shapes who we are and provides the foundation for my children—and all of our children—to build upon.”