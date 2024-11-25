NSSATC’s NC1 Steven Gardner recognized as Navy Career Counselor of the Year

Courtesy Photo | NEWPORT, R.I. -- Navy Counselor 1st Class (NC1) (AW/SW) Steven Gardner, assigned to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NEWPORT, R.I. -- Navy Counselor 1st Class (NC1) (AW/SW) Steven Gardner, assigned to Navy Service Support Advanced Training Command (NSSATC), poses for a portrait after being recognized as the Navy’s fiscal year 2024 Personnel, Manpower, and Training Career Counselor of the Year. As part of Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) Center for Service Support (CSS), NSSATC’s mission is to deliver advanced education and training opportunities that build personal, professional, and service support competencies to achieve fleet readiness. NSSATC is responsible for the Advanced Administration courses, Advanced Logistics courses, Navy Instructor Training Course (NITC), Command Career Counselor (CCC), Command Managed Equal Opportunity (CMEO) Manager, Drug and Alcohol Program Advisor (DAPA), and Alcohol and Drug Abuse for Managers and Supervisors. (U.S. Navy photo by NSSATC) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – Navy Counselor 1st Class (NC1) (AW/SW) Steven Gardner, assigned to Navy Service Support Advanced Training Command (NSSATC), was recently recognized as the Navy’s fiscal year 2024 Personnel, Manpower, and Training Career Counselor of the Year.



In earning the Navy’s top honor for his career field, Gardner stood out against more than 300 peers across the service competing from the local Center for Service Support (CSS), to Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), and finally Chief of Naval Personnel (CNP) levels to secure this recognition; a feat he was surprised by and humble for.



“This is probably the highest recognition you could give to a fleet Navy counselor and I don’t know how I managed to get that far because our rating is full of highly intelligent first classes who are very competitive in our field,” said Gardner. “It's an award I've always heard about, but I’ve never met a recipient. When I saw the message, I thought I was being messed with, it was unbelievable. I don’t see myself as being that competitive, I just come to work and take care of my Sailors.”



A native of Mariposa, California, Gardner’s military journey began in 2009 when he entered the world’s finest Navy as an undesignated airman with his first set of orders to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154. After striking in the Aviation Support Equipment (AS) rate and reporting to his first shore duty at Fleet Readiness Center Southeast, his path to becoming a Navy Counselor began to unfold.



“My naval journey is anything but brief. After shore duty in 2016 I selected orders to the USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), but shortly after my wife (Anna) was diagnosed with cancer and I was transferred to Naval Station Mayport on humanitarian orders,” said Gardner. “During those two years in Mayport, I was the assistant command career counselor and enjoyed every minute of it.”



As he progressed through duty stations and built on his counseling experiences from collateral duty roles, eventually formally transferring his rate from AS to NC, Gardner credits his wife Anna’s ongoing battle with cancer as the biggest motivation for his continued service and his family’s success.



“It's interesting, in 2016 I was calling it quits with the Navy and had a job lined up with Florida Fish and Wildlife,” said Gardner. “Given state employees having a one year probationary period on using medical benefits that challenged our decision. I’m here today because we were fortunate enough to get that news before I actually completely separated and I don’t regret it all. She’s the reason I stayed in.”



Off duty, Gardner’s commitment to service does not stop when out of uniform. Instead, he trades his type III’s for something a bit bulkier while working near daily as a volunteer firefighter putting himself on the line for his nation during the day and his community after hours.



“When I joined, I didn’t actually think I was going to get into a fire, but within the first couple months I was involved in a couple of house fires, sometimes as the first on-scene,” said Gardner. “At this point I’ve probably done over 300 emergency responses even down to things like a vehicle versus a bear. There are maybe six responders in my town so it's a pretty constant commitment; it's rewarding and exciting.”



It is clear Gardner cares not only about his community but the Sailors he has served over his now 15 year career. As he approaches the 20 year mark, he shared his philosophy on serving Sailors.



“I joined the most lethal warfighters on the planet for the same reason many do, I needed guidance, leadership, and purpose,” said Gardner. “After 15 years, my philosophy is never stop caring and never get comfortable. That moment I stop caring about a Sailor or a program is the moment I no longer need to be here and I still hear NC1 Kisha Patton’s voice telling me ‘the moment you get comfortable, is the moment you will let things slip.’”



Gardner and his peer’s achievements across the NC community have not gone unnoticed by top-level Navy leadership.



“These Sailors were selected from a field of outstanding finalists representing some of the finest career counselors serving ashore,” said Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman, CNP, who recognized the performances of this year’s awardees. “Your personal drive and commitment to the Career Development Program and Navy Culture of Excellence not only exemplifies your superb performance, but also attests to your dedication for the personal and professional needs of our Sailors, their families, and the Navy. Your success represents commitment to the growth and development of your Sailors and serves as the foundation of Fleet Readiness. Congratulations on a job well done."



As part of Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) Center for Service Support (CSS), NSSATC’s mission is to deliver advanced education and training opportunities that build personal, professional, and service support competencies to achieve fleet readiness. NSSATC is responsible for the Advanced Administration courses, Advanced Logistics courses, Navy Instructor Training Course (NITC), Command Career Counselor (CCC), Command Managed Equal Opportunity (CMEO) Manager, Drug and Alcohol Program Advisor (DAPA), and Alcohol and Drug Abuse for Managers and Supervisors.



CSS provides Sailors in the Naval Administration, Chaplaincy, Command Support Program Management, Human Resources, Logistics, Maintenance Coordination, Media, and Security Management communities the necessary professional skills, knowledge, and education to support the fleet’s warfighting mission.



Learn more about NSSATC here: https://www.netc.navy.mil/NSSATC/.



To learn more about CSS follow here: https://www.netc.navy.mil/CSS/.