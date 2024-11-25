Reaching for the stars

Photo By Airman Shanel Toussaint | U.S. Space Force Specialist 2 Terrell Atcitty, a ceremonial guardsman assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Airman Shanel Toussaint | U.S. Space Force Specialist 2 Terrell Atcitty, a ceremonial guardsman assigned to the U.S. Space Force Honor Guard, marches with his rifle during a ceremonial training session at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., Oct. 30, 2024. The Space Force Honor Guard was preparing for participation in the 60th U.S. Presidential Inauguration Ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C.--Growing up in the landscapes of the Four Corners region of New Mexico, a young boy developed a fascination with the stars that would chart the course of his life.

Growing up in Farmington, Specialist. 2 Terrell Atcitty, U.S. Space Force Honor Guardsman at JBAB, looked to the night sky with a sense of awe and wonder. For him, his love of space was more than just a childhood fascination, it was the beginning of a journey toward a greater purpose, one that would lead him to the Space Force.

Atcitty’s early life was shaped by the traditions of his Navajo heritage and the influence of his family. He was raised in a close-knit household, with his mother, stepfather and two siblings, just a stone's throw away from the Navajo Nation Reservation. Though his family was deeply rooted in the culture and practices of their ancestors, Atcitty often felt a sense of disconnect due to the fact that he didn’t grow up on the reservation.

“I went to the reservation to spend time with my cousins for birthdays, ceremonies, powwows and council meetings with my mom,” he shared. “But always having to leave made me feel like I was missing out on the full cultural experience.”

After the events, he would return to his home in Farmington where his sense of cultural identity felt somewhat incomplete. Still, he always took pride in his Native roots.

While his mom and step dad worked long hours to support the family, Atcitty often felt like he was raising himself.

“My parents worked hard to make sure I was provided for,” he said. “But in a sense, I feel like I raised myself.”

From a young age, Atcitty had a unique sense of responsibility, one that was evident early on in his academic success. He excelled in school, especially in subjects like science and math where his natural curiosity and observant nature flourished.

“I feel like I was more on the introverted side and enjoyed being an observer,” he said.

His stepfather played an instrumental role in nurturing his interest in space. When Atcitty was eight years old his parents gave him a telescope for Christmas.

“I loved that telescope,” he shared. “I would spend my nights looking into the night sky at my favorite constellations.”

Atcitty and his stepfather would read books and encyclopedias about space, delving into the mysteries of the universe together. These quiet moments became their bonding time, deepening Atcitty’s fascination.

As he grew older, his interests broadened into interests in technology and building computers.

“I chose to study IT when I went to college,” he said. “I was really passionate about it.”

Atcitty had an affinity for building computers and taking them apart again.

But there was another pull on his heart—a call to serve.

"My brother was in the Marine Corps, and I always admired him for it," he recalled.

This desire became clearer when while volunteering at a local wildland firefighting station, he met an Air Force recruiter.

"Meeting the recruiter reignited my thoughts about following in my brother's footsteps," he explained. "It reminded me of the legacy of military service that runs through my family."

While Atcitty’s admiration for his brother’s service was deep, it was the memory of his grandmother’s grief that made the decision even more personal. His grandmother’s brother had been a pilot in the Air Force during the 1950s, but was killed in combat and declared missing in action. For decades, his body remained lost, leaving his grandmother with the painful uncertainty of never knowing what happened to him.

"For years, my grandmother lived with uncertainty," Atcitty said.

It wasn’t until 2017 that his remains were finally returned to the family. Atcitty was 18 at the time of the funeral, and the solemnity of the ceremony left a lasting impression on him.

"The Air Force never forgot about him," he reflected.

This experience solidified his desire to serve in the military and his love of space and technology pushed him to choose the Space Force.

As a member of the Space Force Honor Guard, Atcitty found a new sense of connection, not just to the stars, but to a community of fellow Native American service members. His sense of pride in his heritage, while always strong, was further deepened by his experiences on base. He felt a larger sense of belonging, especially among the Native American colleagues and mentors who shared similar cultural backgrounds.

"The connection I felt with Sgt. Pines, sergeantLufkins and AirmanHerder reminded me of the importance of community and deepened my ties to my heritage," he said.

While his early exposure to Native traditions had been limited, in the Space Force his heritage was reflected in a more meaningful way.

Atcitty’s current role in the Honor Guard at JBAB marked another chapter in his journey.

After completing his commitment to the Honor Guard, he plans to train as a defense operator for the Space Force. He is eager to continue pushing the boundaries of his knowledge and contributing to a mission greater than himself.

The path from a young boy stargazing with his stepfather to a man serving in the U.S. Space Force was one of resilience, pride and determination. His journey was shaped by his love of space, his connection to his Navajo heritage and a family legacy of service.