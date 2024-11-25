Goodfellow and ASU partner to host Language and Culture Day

Photo By 2nd Lt. Emma Eidmann | A JROTC student from Central High School stops by a booth run by the Association of...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Emma Eidmann | A JROTC student from Central High School stops by a booth run by the Association of Mexican American Students as a part of the Angelo State University Language and Culture Day, San Angelo, Texas, Nov. 20, 2024. Students were showcasing their Mexican Heritage by sharing food and desserts for others to try. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Emma Eidmann) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University opened its doors to a celebration of diversity, culture and education with its Language and Culture Day. The event welcomed students from local high schools’ JROTC program for an immersive experience exploring languages and cultures from around the globe, Nov. 20.

Attendees walked through 13 interactive booths, each representing a unique language and culture. These booths were presented by a blend of ASU culture clubs, student associations and Goodfellow Air Force Base service members.

“Let us today celebrate what is possible. Let us seek to better understand the culture around us and seek opportunities to move forward together,” said Col. Thomas Wilson, 17th Training Wing deputy commander. “Days like today, where we aim to learn more about culture, could be the foundation to building stronger relationships, fostering greater cooperation and promoting the world closer to the one we aspire to live in.”

The booths showcased a range of traditions, from Hispanic heritage to East Asian practices, while Goodfellow service members added unique perspectives, drawing on their international experiences and linguistic skills. Their presence emphasized the value of global awareness and intercultural competence in shaping future leaders, particularly for JROTC cadets who may one day serve in diverse environments.