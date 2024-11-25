Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow and ASU partner to host Language and Culture Day

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier 

    17th Training Wing

    SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University opened its doors to a celebration of diversity, culture and education with its Language and Culture Day. The event welcomed students from local high schools’ JROTC program for an immersive experience exploring languages and cultures from around the globe, Nov. 20.
    Attendees walked through 13 interactive booths, each representing a unique language and culture. These booths were presented by a blend of ASU culture clubs, student associations and Goodfellow Air Force Base service members.
    “Let us today celebrate what is possible. Let us seek to better understand the culture around us and seek opportunities to move forward together,” said Col. Thomas Wilson, 17th Training Wing deputy commander. “Days like today, where we aim to learn more about culture, could be the foundation to building stronger relationships, fostering greater cooperation and promoting the world closer to the one we aspire to live in.”
    The booths showcased a range of traditions, from Hispanic heritage to East Asian practices, while Goodfellow service members added unique perspectives, drawing on their international experiences and linguistic skills. Their presence emphasized the value of global awareness and intercultural competence in shaping future leaders, particularly for JROTC cadets who may one day serve in diverse environments.

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
