Tyndall promotes change through Women's Initiatives Team

As an official Department of the Air Force component at the wing level, Tyndall’s Women's Initiatives Team is an Installation Barrier Analysis Working Group specifically focused on gender-based obstacles, equal opportunity within the workplace and creating a more equitable environment for all.



Tyndall’s WIT aims to enhance the lives of Airmen and demonstrate the Air Force’s commitment to diversity and inclusion through monthly meetings and events. During these monthly meetings, the team analyzes policies, procedures, and practices to identify and eliminate barriers hindering women's career advancements.



“Our current lines of effort include maternal support, women’s health initiatives, the women's leadership symposium, and self-care education,” said Senior Master Sgt. Lakesha Brown, 325th Operational Support Squadron senior enlisted leader. “With the women's leadership symposium our main objective is to ensure that women feel empowered. With that in mind this event is open to everyone, not just women. We’re going to have specific workshops dedicated to resiliency, self-education, leadership panels, emotional intelligence.”



One example of the WIT advocating for positive changes is the effort to standardize the operating procedures for establishing and maintaining lactation rooms across the base, providing a comfortable, supportive and sustainable environment for new mothers.



“When someone brings us an issue that acts as a barrier for them, the first thing we do is try to get an answer on why it is happening.” said Staff Sgt. Morgan Reid, 325th OSS air traffic controller. “We don’t want to go around trying to change something that make sense to be in place. However, just because we received an answer, doesn’t make it the correct one. So, if we can look into creating less barriers for women, that’s what we look to accomplish next.”



Current efforts are being put into publishing an installation-specific Standard Operating Procedure for establishing and maintaining unit lactation rooms at Tyndall, which will serve as a model for implementation across the installation.



“I joined in November of 2005 and there was nothing like this when I was an Airman growing up in the Air Force,” said Brown. “I think this is amazing and I want to make things better for our current and future members. It’s good to see that we have avenues to break down barriers that people are sometimes dealing with.”



The team's collective efforts aim to benefit the base community by inspiring Airmen, fostering a stronger sense of community, and demonstrating the Air Force’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. Those that are interested in joining the WIT can go to the following link for more information.



https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/WomensInitiativesTeam-Tyndall.

