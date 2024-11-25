374 MSG hosts immersive Airman for a Day

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 374th Airlift Wing gained a unique, hands-on experience in mission readiness and discipline during the 374th Mission Support Group’s Airman for a Day event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, on Nov. 22.



The 374th MSG is responsible to the 374th AW commander for command, control and direction of support activities to both the 374th AW and 32 tenant units on Yokota - to include Headquarters U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force. Additionally, it provides security, communications and computer systems, information management, facilities and repair, logistics, contracting, people programs and quality of life for more than 11,000 military and civilians and over $4.3 billion in assets.



Throughout the day, Airmen and civilians from various career fields and ranks took on new roles in communications, logistics, force support, civil engineering, security forces and contracting.



These immersive experiences fostered a deeper understanding of how each role contributes to the broader mission at Yokota and beyond. By stepping into these positions, participants gained insight into how their own jobs connect to the overall operations that support U.S. forces in the region.



“This event provides insight to our job and shows appreciation for what we do,” said Senior Airman Joseph Johnson, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management journeyman. “Some people may be intrigued by this and want to cross train as well.”



The event also served to reinforce the Mission Ready Airmen mindset, a cornerstone of Agile Combat Employment. By rotating into different career fields, Airmen develop the flexibility, discipline and teamwork required to adapt to any situation. This unique event also underscores the importance of maintaining readiness, not only for individual duties, but for the larger mission.



“MSG Airman for a Day acted as an opportunity for members across the installation to learn and experience diverse capabilities of the Mission Support Group,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jessica Cambron, 374th MSG senior enlisted leader. “They received skills training outside of their specialties that empower Mission Ready Airmen to operate in an expeditionary environment.”



Through MSG Airman for a Day, participating Airmen were provided with the opportunity to work in a career field outside of their own, fostering the Mission-Ready Airmen mindset and promoting discipline, ultimately ensuring Yokota's readiness to support the regional mission of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2024 Date Posted: 11.27.2024 00:35 Story ID: 486249 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 374 MSG hosts immersive Airman for a Day, by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.