Native American Heritage Month wraps up

For the month of November and in honor of Native American Heritage Month, the Yokota community held events to honor and show respect to Native American culture and history.



A kickoff event earlier in the month showcased intertribal performances, books and hand-made crafts showcasing the Native American culture, heritage and history.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shelby Yellowhair, 730th Air Mobility Squadron integrated avionics journeyman and one of the event coordinators, ran a booth selling frybread, a Native American dish, for the Yokota community on Nov. 15.



“To me, Native American Heritage Month means opportunity,” said Yellowhair. “Since being in the military, I get asked so many questions about my heritage and background.



“I am grateful for this month because it gives me the opportunity to educate and share a part of who I am with my fellow servicemembers,” she added.



Native American Heritage Month takes place through the month of November, recognizing and celebrating the contributions and heritage of Native Americans.

