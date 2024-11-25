Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Native American Heritage Month wraps up

    Volunteers from the Yokota community make frybread, a Native American dish

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.27.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    For the month of November and in honor of Native American Heritage Month, the Yokota community held events to honor and show respect to Native American culture and history.

    A kickoff event earlier in the month showcased intertribal performances, books and hand-made crafts showcasing the Native American culture, heritage and history.

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shelby Yellowhair, 730th Air Mobility Squadron integrated avionics journeyman and one of the event coordinators, ran a booth selling frybread, a Native American dish, for the Yokota community on Nov. 15.

    “To me, Native American Heritage Month means opportunity,” said Yellowhair. “Since being in the military, I get asked so many questions about my heritage and background.

    “I am grateful for this month because it gives me the opportunity to educate and share a part of who I am with my fellow servicemembers,” she added.

    Native American Heritage Month takes place through the month of November, recognizing and celebrating the contributions and heritage of Native Americans.

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
