From Resilience to Recognition: Tech. Sgt. Monica Luna’s Spirit of Hope Journey

For her unwavering commitment and dedication to uplifting airmen and their families, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Monica Luna, 30th Logistic Readiness Squadron quality assurance evaluator, was honored with the “Spirit of Hope” award at the 2024 Department of Defense Spirit of Hope Award Ceremony held Sept. 18, 2024.



Established in 1997, Congress designated Bob Hope as an honorary veteran for his decades-long dedication to American service members; the Spirit of Hope award honors individuals who demonstrate integrity, dedication, and a commitment to enhancing the morale and welfare of the armed forces community. Each branch awards this prestigious recognition to one service member who exemplifies the selfless spirit of entertainer and philanthropist Bob Hope. Luna received the award as the U.S. Air Force representative.



One of Luna’s significant contributions was her role in launching “Project Resilience,” a program offering counseling, stress management workshops, and family support services to over 200 families in Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.



“The program wasn’t just another initiative - we saw real changes,” said Luna. “The fact that we went 17 months without a single DUI showed that people make better choices when you create meaningful connections.”



Recognizing the isolation and challenges service members face, she dedicated countless hours to facilitating a program that provided essential downtime for airmen to connect, distress, and support one another.



“Every Friday, 20 to 25 percent of the squadron would get a resiliency day,” said Luna. “I helped facilitate conversations to help airmen, noncommissioned officers, senior noncommissioned officers, and command duty officers connect and build relationships.”



Friday resiliency days became a valuable way to build mentorship and friendship across ranks and flights.



“The biggest impact was helping folks find connections they might not have found otherwise,” said Luna. “Coming in civilian clothes created a relaxed setting where airmen from different flights, who rarely see each other due to work demands, could connect.”



She shared how younger airmen might only know a few people in their Air Force Specialty Codes. Because of Luna’s innovation, they could meet individuals from up to 12 different AFSCs in the squadron.



“For officers who rotate through flights quickly, these resiliency days helped them build relationships with their team members before moving,” said Luna. “It meant they didn’t have to start from scratch every 10 to 12 months, making it easier to establish rapport and understand the team right from the start.”



Her work didn’t stop at the squadron level. Luna helped organize wing-wide resilience initiatives, coordinating efforts with the integrated resilience office. She worked to expand resilience training beyond just airmen, reaching out to middle and high school students on base and providing support and training to spouses. By recruiting new resilience trainers and extending her efforts to the entire base community, Luna helped create a support network for all.



“Getting involved with the teens and spouses was important,” said Luna. “They’ve opened up about their struggles, and I gave them the tools to stay out of dark places.”



Luna also worked with the 52nd Mission Support Group to establish a centralized community center at Spangdahlem. By partnering with 16 helping agencies such as the United Service Organizations (USO), Information Tickets & Travel office (ITT), thrift store, and the library, she helped create a centralized hub where everyone knew they were welcome.



“We consolidated helping agencies and created several morale rooms at Spangdahlem, bringing them all together under one roof,” said Luna. “The center continues to thrive and offer support to airmen and families in need.”



Despite the challenges of balancing a demanding career, Luna credits her success to strong teamwork and support from her leadership.



“There was a small team of us working together,” said Luna. “We held frequent meetings to determine how to improve things, shape the program, and ensure it aligned with the squadron’s needs.”



Working closely with other dedicated members, she created an environment where every voice mattered, enabling the resilience programs and community members to thrive.



At Vandenberg Space Force Base, Luna remains dedicated to fostering resiliency. She actively supports her squadron by collaborating with local leaders at Hawks COVE.



“I teach lessons as often as possible; help plan and execute Hawkulture days and integrate my resiliency skills into the Air Force’s new Enlisted Professional Military Education (EMPE) requirements through the Education Center,” said Luna.



Certified as a life coach, she also works with clients assigned to the Department of the Air Force, helping them navigate personal and professional challenges.



“Resiliency is still a huge part of what I do here.”



The Spirit of Hope Award reflects Luna’s lifelong dedication to giving back. For her, service is about fostering a sense of community and ensuring individuals have the support they need to succeed. Luna encourages others to find their passions within the military and use their unique talents to benefit those around them.



Luna’s goal is to continue serving in roles that allow her to support airmen and help them grow professionally and personally. Her unwavering commitment to supporting airmen is a testament to the care and dedication within the Air Force. She exemplifies the core values of the Spirit of Hope Award, demonstrating how a commitment to resilience, teamwork, and unwavering service can transform lives.



“Find your true passion - whether it’s serving or family – and look for a place where you can thrive and feel joy,” said Luna. “If it doesn’t bring you joy, it’s not where you belong.”