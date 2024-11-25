3d Marine Littoral Regiment Receives NMESIS

Photo By Sgt. Jacqueline Parsons | U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jacqueline Parsons | U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, participate in a ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 26, 2024. At the ceremony, 3d MLR officially received the Navy/Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System from Marine Corps Systems Command, becoming the first U.S. Marine Corps unit to field the system. The NMESIS provides 3d MLR with enhanced sea denial capabilities and maritime lethality. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, formally received the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System – a mountable, ground-based anti-ship missile launcher – on November 26, 2024. In order to commemorate the intra-service hand-off and acknowledge the months of initial operational testing and evaluation that went into fielding the new weapon system, 3d MLR held a receiving ceremony and NMESIS static display at Dewey Square on Marine Corps Base Hawaii and invited distinguished visitors from across both U.S. and partnered militaries to take part.



Lt. Col. Timothy W. Love, Commanding Officer of 3d Littoral Combat Team, stated, “Upon receipt of the NMESIS weapon system, 3d MLR has an enhanced sea denial capability and is positioned at the forefront of strategic transformation. This addition deepens naval integration and strengthens deterrence by providing coverage from coastal positions, extending the Joint Force’s ability to target and engage from both land and sea.”



The NMESIS will be owned and operated by Marines with the Medium-Range Missile Battery. This formation is a component of 3d MLR’s infantry battalion, 3d LCT. Marines with 3d MLR’s Fire Support Coordination Center will ultimately be responsible for integrating the NMESIS battery, via the Maritime Dynamic Targeting Process, leveraging the unit’s maritime and air domain awareness into Naval and Joint operations in the Indo-Pacific theater.



Col. John G. Lehane, Commanding Officer of 3d MLR, emphasized the importance of the NMESIS capability, stating, “Moving the NMESIS from the category of Initial Test and Operational Evaluation to a fielded weapon system is a significant milestone for 3d MLR. The NMESIS provides this Regiment a potent sea denial capability in support of our mission essential task to ‘Attack Enemy Maritime Targets.’ That capability greatly enhances the Regiment’s ability to support and integrate with the Marine Air-Ground Task Force, the Fleet, the Joint Force and our Allies.”



3d Marine Littoral Regiment is a dedicated U.S. Marine Corps unit specializing in amphibious and littoral warfare operations. Stationed on Oahu, Hawaii, and deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region, 3d MLR is committed to promoting regional security and stability through strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts with partner nations and Allies.



