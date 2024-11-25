Fort Sill commemorates Native American Heritage Month with inspiring “Educational Journey of an American Warrior”

Photo By Monica Wood | Michelle Johnson, Civilian Workforce Development specialist, FCoE Command Group,...... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | Michelle Johnson, Civilian Workforce Development specialist, FCoE Command Group, thanks Gunnery Sgt. Danielle Kinney, administrative chief for the Marine Artillery Detachment and the presenter of “Educational Journey of an American Warrior," virtual lunch-and-learn, and presents her with a bouquet as Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, looks on, see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. — Fort Sill marked Native American Heritage Month with its "Educational Journey of an American Warrior," a virtual lunch-and-learn event hosted on Microsoft Teams Nov. 21, 2024. The event brought the installation together to honor and learn about the rich contributions and enduring legacy of Native Americans in the U.S. military.



The highlight of the event was a presentation by Gunnery Sgt. Danielle Kinney of the U.S. Marine Corps, who shared her compelling personal journey and reflections as a Native American service member.



Born and raised on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation in Whiteriver, Arizona, Kinney is a proud graduate of the Riverside Indian School and Grand Canyon University. Currently, she serves as the administrative chief for the Marine Artillery Detachment at Fort Sill, the home of Marine Artillery Initial and Advanced Training.



Reflecting on heritage and service



Speaking during the event, Kinney offered a personal glimpse into her life, describing how her Apache and Navajo upbringing profoundly shaped her leadership style and resilience.



She highlighted a transformative moment in her youth: a four-day coming-of-age ceremony called the Sunrise Dance. This physically, mentally, and spiritually demanding experience taught her invaluable lessons about perseverance.



“An elder told me, ‘If anything ever gets hard in your life, come back here—it’ll remind you that you’ve already prepared to overcome it all.’ That advice has guided me through countless challenges in my career,” she shared.



Kinney also discussed the parallels between her cultural traditions and her time in boot camp, drawing strength from her heritage to overcome obstacles like sleep deprivation and rigorous physical demands.



“Every time it got tough, I reminded myself, ‘I’ve already prepared for this,’” Kinney said.



Honoring the legacy of Native Americans in the Armed Forces



The event also served to highlight the contributions of Native Americans throughout military history. From their roles as code talkers during World Wars I and II to their ongoing service across all branches, Native Americans have demonstrated exceptional dedication and valor. More than 8,000 Native Americans currently serve in the U.S. Army, and 29 have been awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military decoration.



Julia Sibilla, deputy garrison commander, Fort Sill, emphasized the broader purpose of the event.



“The focus of the event was to highlight the educational journey of a Native American service member, but it was more importantly an opportunity to educate and inform our community on the challenges and importance of culture in the formation of leaders,” she said. “Gunnery Sgt. Kinney embodies everything that we strive to be—honorable, hard-working, caring, and service-oriented.”



Kinney underscored the resilience of her ancestors in overcoming the historical challenges of forced assimilation and systemic disruption of family structures.



“Despite these adversities, my family managed to preserve our traditions, pursue education, raise families, and serve this country. That legacy inspires me to carry myself in a way that honors them every day,” Kinney said.



Calls for continued inclusion and education



As part of her address, Kinney encouraged the military to continue embracing the diverse cultural backgrounds of its service members. She emphasized the importance of learning from history, particularly from Native American contributions to military tactics, some of which are still employed today.



“The military has already named ships and aircraft after tribes. Continuing to educate others about this history will only strengthen the force,” Kinney said.



A message of resilience and hope



Reflecting on her upbringing in a community affected by challenges like addiction, poverty and suicide, she expressed deep gratitude for her parents’ guidance.



“They reminded me of who I am and the strength of the people I come from,” Kinney said. “That foundation has been my anchor as an Apache/Navajo woman in the military.”



The program closed with a Q&A session, allowing participants to engage directly with Kinney and reflect on the broader themes of visibility, leadership, and service emphasized during Native American Heritage Month.



Building on tradition



Fort Sill continues to deepen the installation’s commitment to honoring its diverse community with its observance of Native American Heritage Month. This annual event not only celebrates the contributions of Native Americans but also fosters a culture of learning and inclusion across the Army.