Behind the Scenes: Inside AMIC

Photo By Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sean Weygandt, left, Master Sgt. Daniel Templeton, middle,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sean Weygandt, left, Master Sgt. Daniel Templeton, middle, and Tech. Sgt. Dan Poss, HQ ACC Acquisition Management and Integration Center Contracting Officer Representatives, pose in front of a T-S8 Talon at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 21, 2024. The Acquisition Management and Integration Center is a key force within Air Combat Command; operating as the contracting entity that supports mission success through agile and mission-focus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – The Acquisition Management and Integration Center is a key force within Air Combat Command; operating as the contracting entity that supports mission success through agile and mission-focus.

At the core of AMIC is an integrated team of professionals bringing together diverse skills across logistics, program management, contracting, safety, and more. This collaborative model enables AMIC to provide comprehensive solutions that adapt swiftly to evolving Department of Defense mission requirements.

“We accomplish a mixed mission through innovation and diversity,” said Emma Elmore, a contracting officer at AMIC. “With all the different types of people that we have working here, with all their wide areas of expertise, we’re able to pull from them and ensure we provide agile solutions to whatever challenges we face.”

With its “cradle-to-grave” approach, AMIC oversees the complete lifecycle of contracting—from initial planning through execution and support—offering a seamless integration of expertise that meets the demands of both ACC and the DOD.

Over the years, AMIC evolved through various formations, including the 4400th Contracting Squadron in 1979 and later the Program Management Squadron, to meet changing demands in large-scale operations. The 2007 merger of the ACC Contracting Squadron and Program Management Squadron ultimately formed today’s AMIC, a Direct Reporting Unit within ACC.

This rich history has shaped AMIC into a versatile, trusted partner in defense contracting, now managing a $20 billion portfolio across 61 locations worldwide.

AMIC works directly to support the warfighter by providing essential resources, services, and contracts that sustain mission-critical operations. Every contract and action reflects a dual commitment: meeting operational requirements efficiently and serving as responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars.

An essential component to air operations and superiority, AMIC supports the T-38 Talon aircraft maintenance program, focusing on the readiness and reliability of these training aircraft.

With former aircraft maintainers serving as the “eyes and ears” on the ground, AMIC provides comprehensive oversight of production and maintenance activities, ensuring quality and efficiency. This program supports four bases across the United States, including 32 T-38 Talon aircraft stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

“My background in aircraft maintenance helps me to better understand how the mission is to be met, ensuring that the T-38 program is being fulfilled to the best of its ability,” said Master Sgt. Sean Weygandt, HQ ACC Acquisition Management and Integration Center Contracting Officer Representative, “This ensures safe and reliable aircraft are being provided for the Air Force, ultimately keeping our pilots safe while also supporting training for the F-22 Raptor.”

Through its work, the Acquisition Management and Integration Center not only supports Air Combat Command’s objectives but also ensures that resources are used efficiently, responsibly, and with a focus on readiness for the challenges of tomorrow.

“We are continuously learning how to operate as a multifunctional team,” Elmore added. “It’s about pulling information from multiple stakeholders to ensure we achieve the best solutions that align with mission needs.”