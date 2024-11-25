Lt. Gen. Mohan and Maj. Gen. Donahue Visit 528th Sustainment Brigade During ARSOF Sustainment Symposium

Photo By Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels | Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Deputy Commanding General of the U.S. Army Materiel Command, and...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels | Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Deputy Commanding General of the U.S. Army Materiel Command, and Maj. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue, Commander of the Combined Arms Support Command, visited the brigade engaged participants of the United States Army Special Operations Forces (ARSOF) annual Sustainment Symposium on 14 November 2024 at Fort Liberty N.C..The event focused on ARSOF Sustainment force development, particularly the development and integration of Multi-Functional Teams (MFTs) and the evolving role of Group Support Battalions (GSBs) in the Special Forces Groups to address the changing operational environment and ensure continued support to SOF globally. During the symposium, to engage with participants, discuss strategies for improving logistics coordination in complex operational environments, and reconnect with organization that impacted their formative years as Army leaders. (U.S. Army Photo by SSG Emely Eckels/Released) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – The 528th Sustainment Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne) hosted the United States Army Special Operations Forces (ARSOF) annual Sustainment Symposium from November 13-15, 2024. The event focused on ARSOF Sustainment force development, particularly the development and integration of Multi-Functional Teams (MFTs) and the evolving role of Group Support Battalions (GSBs) in the Special Forces Groups to address the changing operational environment and ensure continued support to SOF globally. During the symposium, Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Deputy Commanding General of the U.S. Army Materiel Command, and Maj. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue, Commander of the Combined Arms Support Command, visited the brigade to engage with participants, discuss strategies for improving logistics coordination in complex operational environments, and reconnect with organization that impacted their formative years as Army leaders.

Mohan and Donahue addressed key issues related to the ongoing force transformation and its impact on logistics. The symposium brought together senior military leaders, logistics experts, and specialists to explore how integrating MFTs with restructured GSBs can better meet the anticipated demands of SOF and Joint forces in future military operations. The discussion emphasized how these new structures mitigate existing shortfalls while improving logistics operations' responsiveness, efficiency, and flexibility.

A central theme of the event was the role of innovation and technology in enhancing logistics capabilities, and communication how SOF can integrate into more of the Army’s Transform in Contact (TiC) Panelists explored how autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, and advanced transportation solutions can help reduce the dependency on human resources while increasing the speed and precision of logistical support. Mohan and Donahue highlighted the importance of these technological advancements in supporting force development and enabling more effective logistics coordination in diverse operational environments.

Discussions also focused GSBs evolving responsibilities in providing logistical support. Experts discussed how GSBs are being restructured to offer more adaptive and scalable solutions, ensuring they can continue to support military operations in austere conditions or when traditional infrastructure is compromised. The symposium underscored the importance of maintaining flexible and resilient logistics networks to ensure continuous resource flow in complex and high-demand situations.

Mohan’s and Donahue’s visit reinforced the significance of senior leaders’ connection to the ARSOF community, and collaboration and strategic planning between SOF and the Army to ensure that logistics efforts are aligned with force development transformations. Their participation in the symposium highlighted the Army's commitment to employing new organizational structures, technological innovations, and cross-agency coordination to optimize logistics support and enhance operational readiness across diverse military environments.