Alaska National Guard Brings Holiday Cheer to Circle, Alaska with Operation Santa Claus

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Santa Claus smiles after arriving in Circle, Alaska, on board an Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk to deliver gifts to the children during Operation Santa Claus, Nov. 6, 2024. Operation Santa Claus, a longstanding annual community outreach program of the AKNG, has provided gifts such as toys, backpacks, and books to children in remote Alaskan communities since 1956. The program partners with the Salvation Army and numerous volunteers to spread holiday cheer, continuing its tradition of support. Circle, Alaska, was selected for this year's mission due to severe flooding that recently impacted the community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

Continuing the Operation Santa Claus tradition of delivering holiday cheer to remote communities in Alaska, Alaska Army and Air National Guard members and volunteers from the Salvation Army's Fairbanks Corps boarded an AKARNG UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with Santa Claus on Nov 6, 2024, to deliver gifts to Circle, Alaska, a village along the Yukon River.



The event marks one of three deliveries this year, as the Alaska Guard and the Salvation Army work to bring Santa's magic to the farthest corners of Alaska.



"In the thirteen years I've been with the Yukon Flats school district, I've never seen more enthusiasm in the kids,” said John Biafore, Yukon Flats school district principal. “Many of our older students remember when they were young and how it was having Santa come to their homes. The group brought it back again, and it was something the kids needed. This really launched us into an extremely happy holiday season."



This year marks the 69th iteration of the AKNG’s Operation Santa Claus, a beloved community relations program that has been spreading holiday cheer across remote Alaskan communities since 1956.



Operation Santa Claus launched in the village of St. Mary's following devastating spring floods and a drought that impacted subsistence activities. The mission was to provide children with essential food and gifts. The village mission in St. Mary's worked with the Anchorage community to collect donations, and the Alaska Air National Guard delivered the contributions, bringing joy and hope to the community during a difficult time.



Since then, the program has grown into a statewide tradition, delivering gifts such as toys, books, backpacks, and other holiday surprises to children in rural Alaskan communities. This year, the Alaska National Guard continued its tradition by bringing smiles to the children of Circle, Alaska. The village was selected as one of this year's Operation Santa Claus missions after it faced severe flooding in May 2023.



The Alaska Air and Army National Guard members teamed up with Salvation Army volunteers as elves. They sorted and wrapped presents at the Salvation Army, ensuring every child on the list had a backpack full of goodies.



"Operation Santa Claus is a chance to come together as a community and spread the true spirit of Christmas," said Staff Sgt. Yao Cai, 168th Wing comptroller flight. “I’m glad I had the chance to help Santa pass out the gifts in Circle. It was really nice.”



Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer Beckley and her team from the 168th Wing, Aircrew Flight Equipment, had the chance to volunteer and wrap the gifts at the Salvation Army. "It's a great experience to get involved and lend a hand to make the season brighter,” she said. “I'm really glad I was able to get involved."



The Alaska National Guard and Salvation Army partnership has been integral to the program’s success. For more than 55 years, the Salvation Army has worked together to deliver the magic of the holidays. Together, they have brought joy and holiday spirit to remote communities across Alaska.



“I enjoyed my first opportunity, in my 5 years with Aviation, to directly support this operation. It is an amazing experience, to be able to be a part of such an awesome community outreach program, and one that supports such remote locations as Circle, no less,” said Sgt. Patrick Duffy, UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief.