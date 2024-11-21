Embracing heritage and service

Photo By Brian Collett | U.S. Air Force Capt. Ashley Morris, 60th Inpatient Operations Squadron critical care...... read more read more Photo By Brian Collett | U.S. Air Force Capt. Ashley Morris, 60th Inpatient Operations Squadron critical care nurse, checks the pupillary reflex of a patient with a penlight inside the post-anesthesia care unit at David Grant USAF Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 20, 2024. Morris was chosen to be featured for Native American History Month, highlighting her service to the Air Force and the importance of her cultural identity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by covering up an identification badge.) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - From the sun-kissed shores of Southern California to the ancestral lands of the Omaha reservation in Nebraska, U.S. Air Force Capt. Ashley Morris, 60th Inpatient Operations Squadron critical care nurse, embarked on a journey tracing her diverse Native American heritage.



Born and raised in Southern California, Morris’ childhood took a transformative turn when her family relocated to the Omaha reservation in Nebraska at age 13. Despite being enrolled as a member of the Seneca-Cayuga tribe based in Oklahoma, her upbringing was predominantly shaped by the traditions and influences of the Omaha reservation and her maternal grandfather's legacy. With roots in Seneca-Cayuga, Omaha, Ho-chunk, Navajo, Blackfeet and Seneca from New York, Morris carries within her a rich tapestry of diverse ancestral connections.



Morris also came from a long line of military members on both sides of her family. She was inspired by her maternal grandfather, Louis Hinman Sr., who served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He is of Omaha, Ho-Chunk and Seneca-Cayuga descent. Her great-grandfather, Louis Jamison, a Seneca native from New York, was in the U.S. Army and a World War II veteran.



“I’ve known since I was a young girl that I wanted to join the military,” said Morris. “I also jokingly say my motivation was because I was raised with four older brothers and tried to prove that I was just as strong as them. As for nursing, my mother is in healthcare, and I always had a desire to help people. So, nursing just felt like the most natural career choice for me.”



Capt. Ramon Blanco Vargas, 60th Inpatient Operation Squadron critical care flight element chief and Morris' supervisor, described Morris as devoted to continuing to learn and excel in her field, driven by a passion for positive patient outcomes.



“Capt. Morris is a dedicated critical care nurse who is committed to her profession and those she provides care for,” shared Blanco Vargas. “She is empathetic and ensures that her patients and their families are comfortable and well taken care of.”



Some significant milestones for Morris include achieving the rank of captain in two U.S. military branches, the Army and the Air Force. She has completed 10 years of military service, with 9 of those years served in the Army, and aims to continue for another 16 years until retirement. Another notable achievement for Morris is graduating from the Army's Officer Candidate School in 2017, with her grandfather pinning on her rank of 2nd lieutenant.



Morris navigated nursing school as a full-time student, mother, employee and a soldier.



“I always try to reflect on my life and all the hardships I have overcome, and I understand that my successes are partly due to the strong family ties and foundation I was raised in,” Morris shared.



Morris believes that her cultural background has played a significant role in shaping her into the officer she is, particularly in terms of resilience. This resilience has allowed her to persevere despite doubters or the lack of certain opportunities.



When considering joining the military, Morris advises people to go for it! She consistently tries to recruit other Native Americans into the healthcare field and the military, using her own experiences to demonstrate the opportunities the military has to offer.



“I have met some of my best friends, traveled to some great places and did some amazing things all because of the military,” said Morris.