DESRON 15 SCC Completes Deployments with USS Ronald Reagan, USS George Washington

YOKOSUKA, Japan – Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 returned to Yokosuka, Japan Nov. 22 following deployments aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and USS George Washington (CVN 73).



“After the completion of these patrols, DESRON 15 has reaffirmed our underway proficiency,” said Capt. Dave Huljack, deputy commodore and sea combat commander for DESRON 15. “We are thrilled to reintegrate with our team ashore and realign with our theater surface warfare responsibilities.”



DESRON 15 splits its staff between two distinct missions. In addition to serving as the Theater Surface Warfare Commander (TSUWC) for U.S. 7th Fleet from the shore, DESRON 15 embarks deployed aircraft carriers as the Sea Combat Commander (SCC).



Throughout patrols for the two carriers, DESRON 15 directed maritime strike operations and managed the anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare operations of the forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers attached to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 as the SCC.



The SCC team, in concert with Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, planned and executed numerous exercises to include Valiant Shield, Freedom Edge, and Keen Sword. The CSG and SCC teams operated alongside nations of Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Canada to conduct routine security and stability operations.



“It is invaluable to lead a team that can operate on two fronts,” said Capt. Justin Harts, Commander, DESRON 15. “While half of our staff is ashore conducting independent theater surface operations with allies and partners, our other half is seamlessly integrating with the CSG to provide continuity underway.”



CTF 70 has operational control of Carrier Strike Group 5 from aboard USS George Washington (CVN 73), America’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier.



DESRON 15 is the Navy's largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. It is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

