USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s ‘On the Go with Gabrielle’: First stop, StrongCon

By Gabrielle Dillard, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs volunteer writer/contributor



KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Hello! I’m Gabrielle Dillard, a supply technician with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe (USAMMC-E), based in Kaiserslautern, Germany, working out of Kleber Kaserne. During the workweek, I support our Warfighters and their families by processing and packaging medical supplies in support of United States European Command (EUCOM), United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), United States Central Command (CENTCOM) and even the Department of State!



On weekends, I swap logistics for community storytelling as a volunteer contributor/writer with the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs Office. I’m excited to share my experiences by attending various events in and around Kaiserslautern and Baumholder to give you a closer look and a fresh take on what’s happening in our military communities.



On Saturday, Nov. 9, for my first writing assignment, I immersed myself into the colorful world of comics, collectibles and cosplay at StrongCon, a comic convention hosted by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (DFMWR). Held at the Armstrong’s Club on Vogelweh Housing, the event drew hundreds of attendees for a day of fun and creativity.



StrongCon was buzzing with superhero and fantasy fans of every age, and the excitement of connecting with creators, collectors and fellow fans was palatable. The event itself was structured like a flea-market with vendors selling rare comics, art, table-top games, trading cards and even a temporary tattoo station.



The StrongCon exhibit hall was a treasure trove for all things nerdy! Fantasy writer Rachael Balke was there selling her debut novel, and there were many vendors selling handmade treasures like the crochet creations from Craftie Sammie. Sammie's subjects ranged from Pokémon plushies to Marvel-inspired hats and lightsaber keychains. I couldn't resist purchasing some stocking-stuffers for myself, since everything was made with such an eye for detail.



After some shopping, I was pleased to strike up a conversation with local baseball enthusiast and memorabilia vendor, Mr. Jessie. He explained that his love for American baseball started during his childhood and teenage years when he participated in the sport. After his service in the Army, he now lives in Germany full-time and loves sharing his passion for collectables with others.



One of the highlights for me was the vibrant cosplay scene! Many attendees showcased their creativity through stunning handmade costumes. The StrongCon cosplay contest drew significant attention, with participants from ages seven and up ready to go all out for prizes. Batman was certainly a showstopper with his detailed attire and flowing cape.



More than 400 people attended the event, including U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Executive Officer, Jason Tudor, who praised the effort MWR put into organizing such a dynamic event.



"StrongCon allows fans of so many kinds of pop culture—anime, collectibles, comics, cosplay, role-playing, and more—to come together and enjoy a fantastic event right here in our community,” Tudor said. “Events like this foster connections and give people a chance to share their passions in a fun, welcoming environment.”



Want to join in on the fun? Learn more about upcoming MWR events at kaiserslautern.armymwr.com or baumholder.armymwr.com.

Where will I head next? Stay tuned for the next “On the go with Gabrielle” adventure!



