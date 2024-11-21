Remains of World War II Soldier, Bridgeport, Connecticut, native, to be buried in Providence, Rhode Island

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Sgt. Jack Zarifian, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Nov. 23 at North Burial Ground, Providence, Rhode Island. Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Bridgeport, Connecticut, Zarifian was assigned to Company G, 2nd Battalion, 253rd Infantry Regiment, 63rd Infantry Division. He was killed in action April 6, 1945, at age 19, after being struck by a Nebelwerfer rocket, while his unit engaged in fierce fighting near the town of Buchhof, Germany.



Zarifian was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency May 10, 2024, after his remains were excavated from a Buchhof, Germany, construction site in October 2023 and transferred to a DPAA laboratory for analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Sgt. Zarifian go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/3818101/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-zarifian-j/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home, 401-331-7390.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.25.2024 Date Posted: 11.25.2024 10:36 Story ID: 486053 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of World War II Soldier, Bridgeport, Connecticut, native, to be buried in Providence, Rhode Island, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.