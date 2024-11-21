Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Hamlet, North Carolina

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pfc. Clem D. McDuffie, a Soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred Nov. 30 at Marks Creek Church Cemetery, Hamlet, North Carolina. Watson-King Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Hamlet, North Carolina, McDuffie was a member of Item Company, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was killed in action Nov. 30, 1950, at age 18, after his unit was attacked by the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army as they attempted to withdraw near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.



McDuffie was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Aug. 26, 2024, after his remains were exhumed in March 2021 from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific - also known as the Punchbowl - Honolulu, Hawaii, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Pfc. McDuffie go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/3936709/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-mcduffie-c/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Watson-King Funeral Home, 910-582-4011.



