Naval Medical Center San Diego Hosts Wounded Warrior 5K Run/Walk

SAN DIEGO -- Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) welcomed more than 160 service members, families, and veterans for the annual Wounded Warrior 5K Run/Walk, Nov. 22. The event, sponsored by Commander, Navy Region Southwest (NRSW) Navy Wounded Warrior and NMCSD's Morale, Welfare & Recreation (MWR) department, served as a tribute to the resilience and strength of wounded warriors while promoting physical fitness and community support. In this photo participants undergo a dynamic stretch prior to setting off.

Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) welcomed more than 160 service members, families, and veterans for the annual Wounded Warrior 5K Run/Walk, Nov. 22. The event, sponsored by Commander, Navy Region Southwest (NRSW) Navy Wounded Warrior and NMCSD’s Morale, Welfare & Recreation (MWR) department, served as a tribute to the resilience and strength of wounded warriors while promoting physical fitness and community support.



The event drew a crowd of participants who ran, walked, and cheered along the slightly formidable course on NMCSD’s grounds. The event provided an opportunity to gather in honor of a cause most near and dear to the Navy family.



“This event represents the heart of what Navy Wounded Warrior stands for—building connections, fostering resilience, and celebrating the determination of our heroes,” said Regional Program Director for NRSW Navy Wounded Warrior, NRSW Wounded Warrior program director. “Our wounded warriors are the epitome of courage, and this run is one way we can show our support and gratitude for their sacrifices.”



The race concluded with a collective celebration for all participants. This gesture is also reflective of how Wounded Warriors are perceived – there are no losers, instead – all Wounded Warriors and those responsible for their care and healing are winners.



MWR contributed to the event by creating a welcoming atmosphere for participants. Activities included music, refreshments, alternative cardio options, a commemorative event t-shirt for participants, and opportunities to learn more about MWR’s mission of promoting the well-being of Navy personnel and their families.



“MWR events like this are vital for our community,” said Jeff Stuart, Director for NMCSD’s MWR. “The Wounded Warrior 5K Run/Walk not only promotes physical health but also strengthens the bond between service members and the community. We’re proud to support such a meaningful cause.”



Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, Director of NMCSD, emphasized the significance of the event and its alignment with NMCSD’s mission. “At Naval Medical Center San Diego, we are committed to the recovery and resilience of our wounded warriors,” said Adriano. “The Wounded Warrior 5K reflects the spirit of perseverance and unity that drives our work every day. It’s a privilege to stand alongside our warriors and our community in their journey to healing.”



Observed annually in November during Warrior Care Month, the Wounded Warrior 5K is part of a broader effort to honor the courage and determination of wounded, ill, and injured service members. NMCSD plays a key role in supporting these service members by providing world-class care and resources to help them on their recovery journeys.



For more information about Warrior Care Month or the Navy Wounded Warrior program, visit Navy Wounded Warrior Program at: https://www.navywoundedwarrior.com.



