Maxwell firefighter becomes first FSA civilian graduate

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE Ala. – Marcus D. Ector, a station chief with the 42nd Civil Engineer Squadron, has made history as the first civilian to graduate from the Air Force First Sergeant Academy, at Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex, Ala., Sept. 20, 2024.







“I saw our younger Airmen needed help and I wanted to ensure they had the support they needed,” said Ector. “Having a first sergeant dedicated to the fire department was something I felt could truly benefit the team.”



The FSA is a rigorous course designed for those selected to become first sergeants, teaching the skills required to support Airmen and maintain unit readiness.



“When the flag goes up, we need to make sure our troops are taken care of,” said Kenneth Kline, 42nd CES installation fire chief. “We now have someone who knows what programs are available and where to direct people.”



Kline emphasized the importance of having a first sergeant in the building with a personal connection with the crew.



“Marcus has really stepped up,” said Kline. “He’s always been a go-to guy, but after attending FSA, his ability to connect with younger Airmen has grown exponentially. His knowledge and approachability make him an invaluable resource.”



The first sergeant, or “shirt,” is a critical role in every military organization. The shirt is responsible for making sure Airmen are being taken care of professionally and personally; as well as serving as a liaison to the commander and enlisted personnels’ welfare.



“Going through the FSA helped me become a servant leader, versus managing and telling people what to do,” said Ector. “It is going to help me serve our unit and installation, and potentially become a great leader.”



During his month-long training at FSA, Ector gained a deeper understanding of the vital role first sergeants play in ensuring the welfare, morale and readiness of their units. Ector credits Senior Master Sgt. Troy Hermans, an instructor at the FSA, with instilling a sense of discipline and purpose, particularly through the daily recitation of the Airman’s Creed.



“It’s become part of my routine,” Ector said. “We had to know it by the second week of the course, and I say it every morning. It reminds me of why I am here and why it’s important to serve others. I incorporate it with everything I do now, especially when I’m talking to Airmen around the base.”



Ector would recommend the FSA to others, particularly if they are driven by a desire to serve as a leader. He added, however, that it’s not a course for personal gain, but rather to enhance one’s ability to help others.



After meeting his classmates, Ector soon built a network of people from the FSA he could rely on, grow with and reach out to later.



“Within the entire support group, we have about 400 military members, and another 1,000 or so are civilian,” said Ector. “Welfare and morale are important to everyone all the same, so I definitely see the value of having a civilian dual-hatting the first sergeant role.”



With a total of 26 years in fire service and 22 at Fire Emergency with the Maxwell-Gunter Fire Department, Ector exhibits the dedication and core values of the Air Force and is ready to take the knowledge he learned at the FSA to create a more cohesive work environment.



“The first day of instruction at FSA we are told we are the ones that hold the line. Know your people, know when they are not their normal selves,” said Ector. “FSA instill that sense of courage as it pertains to taking on those duties of a USAF First Sergeants. If we didn’t portray that courage and strength, our home station leaders wouldn’t have nominated those in my class to become a part of this esteem brother/sisterhood.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2024 Date Posted: 11.22.2024 17:09 Story ID: 486005 Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maxwell firefighter becomes first FSA civilian graduate, by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.