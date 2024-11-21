Navy Announces Notice of Availability for Finding of No Significant Impact and Final Environmental Assessment for Land Leases for Energy Projects at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Department of the Navy announces the availability of the Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) and a Final Environmental Assessment (EA) assessing the potential environmental impacts of the lease of land for energy generation and storage, resiliency, reliability, and security at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH). The proposed action supports the generation and storage of renewable energy to improve energy security, strategic flexibility, and energy resiliency at JBPHH and the island of Oahu.



The Final EA analyzed the impacts of leasing Navy land to a commercial developer to construct and operate renewable energy infrastructure on two separate sites (up to 25 acres total) at JBPHH. One site will house a biofuel-powered Firm Renewable Generation (FRG) Plant, and the other site will house a photovoltaic (PV) solar generating system. Both sites will house lithium-ion battery energy storage systems (BESS). Additionally, the sites will be connected to existing Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) electric infrastructure, enabling the utility to move cheaper, cleaner energy where it is needed, both on- and off-base, which supports the installation’s renewable energy goals while contributing to the Hawaii Clean Energy Initiative’s goal of generating 100% of Hawaii’s energy from renewable sources by 2045 (Hawaii Revised Statutes § 196-10.5). The current lease period is planned to be 37 years, with a potential to extend for up to an additional 13 years.

The Draft EA was available for public review and comment from April 3 - May 20, 2024. All comments received were considered in preparing the Final EA.



Based on the analysis presented in the Final EA, which has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act and Navy policies and procedures (32 Code of Federal Regulations Part 775), and the public review of the Draft EA, the Navy found that the proposed project will not significantly impact the quality of the environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement will not be prepared, and a FONSI has been issued.



The public may view a copy of the Final EA and FONSI at: https://pacific.navfac.navy.mil/About-Us/National-Environmental-Policy-Act-NEPA-Information/ and at local libraries (Hawaii State Library, 478 S. King St, Honolulu, HI 96813; Salt-Lake Moanalua Public Library, 3225 Salt Lake Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96818 and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Library, 990 Mills Blvd Building 595, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI 96853). An electronic copy may be obtained by written request to: JBPHH EA Project Manager, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Attn: Code EV21KP, 6506 Hampton Blvd, Norfolk, Virginia 23508.

