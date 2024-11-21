Airman makes Honor Guard history

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. – For the first time ever, a female qualified for the United States Air Force Honor Guard four-man drill team at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Nov. 20, 2024.



Senior Airman Kai Norwood, a ceremonial guardsman, is the first woman to earn the highest qualification in the 76-year history of the organization.



“The amount of times it took me to get this ascot,” said Norwood as she tapped at her neck. “It feels good to finally be a part of this elite group.”



The ascot worn around a member's neck shows their level of proficiency. As they progress, members are awarded upgraded ascots with elements of the unit logo appearing in white. Emblazoned crossed-rifles represent the milestone of being four-man qualified.



“The journey was extremely difficult, not only physically but mentally,” said Norwood. “But I believe that when you want something, you’re going to put the time in and you’re going to go get it.



The first woman to become a drill-team member was Senior Airman Lori Meyers, who made it on the team in 1989. Since her, there have been just 10 other women to make the drill team.



Norwood joined the team in the summer of 2022 as the ninth woman after completing initial drill team training. As part of team tradition, Senior Airman Eyan Smith, fellow ceremonial guardsman and four-man member, was then assigned to be her ‘older brother’ or mentor, and tasked with overseeing her continued progress.



“I told her from day one, there is no male or female standard, there is only the standard,” Smith said. “I definitely held her above that, and it paid off.”



Smith emphasized the necessity of supportive teammates.



“Resiliency is very big in the Air Force,” he said. “Keeping your mind clear and having a very good support system whenever you fall short of your goals makes sure that you end up achieving them.”



Norwood showed gratitude for her teammates and hopes her story will inspire others to persevere.



“This whole team is my family, and I’m so grateful,” she said. “It took me five times to get this, and I wanted to give up. Take advantage of your support system, believe in yourself and never give up.”



Norwood’s dedication to excellence as a guardsman is a part of a longstanding tradition of the USAF HG and the 11th Wing, and the whole team knows the amount of hard work this accomplishment takes.



“It’s not easy making history,” said Smith as he announced Norwood becoming the first female four-man to her and her peers. “Nobody can hold that title except you.”

