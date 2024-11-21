88th Air Base Wing Celebrates Native American Heritage

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base celebrated Native American Heritage Month on Nov. 14 with “Indigenous Cultural Celebration: Ancient, Recent, and Future” at the Wright-Patt Club.



This annual celebration featured educational talks about Native American culture; cultural food tastings of blue corn mush, wojapi, Indian tacos, and fry bread; and creative performances including Eagle and Fancy Dances from Larry Yazzie of the Meskwaki Tribe, Hoop Dance from Rachel Secody of the Tlingit and Lumbee Tribes, and Jingle Dress Dance by Megan Oliver from the Kiowa and Swinmish Tribes.



During the celebration, Chris Alford, superintendent of Hopewell Culture National Historical Park, highlighted the rich ancient Native American history here in the local area.



“Near where we are today is a burial mound connected to the Indian culture,” Alford said. “These people were identified by how they lived, they used the land between 500 BCE and 100 CE. They were some of the first mound builders, living primarily in southern Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and parts of Pennsylvania. They lived in small villages, using the natural resources around them to sustain life. Also, they were the first to domesticate plants and experiment with cultivating their own food plots.”



Jacqueline Melcher, 88th Civil Engineer Group’s Installation Management Division chief is a member of the Oglala Lakota Sioux Tribe. Growing up on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in the shadow of the Black Hills, South Dakota, she is passionate about sharing the story of all indigenous people. “Native Americans want to share their songs, dance and culture because we think it’s beautiful,” she said. “There’s a common misconception that Indigenous people are extinct, but we are still here.”



Sharing the beauty of the tribes isn’t just aesthetic, its roots are centered here in North America and is important to the U.S. military.



“Native Americans have an extraordinary history of honorably serving in the United States military in every major conflict for over 200 years, at a rate five times higher than any other demographic,” said Col. Dustin Richards, 88th Air Base Wing commander.



Indigenous people feel a deep connection to the service of our country and they believe in defending it, according to Melcher. “We've always been here,” she said. “We've never not been here. This is our ancestral lands. We will defend it no matter who the adversary is.”



However, military members are too often unaware of Native American customs and traditions.



That’s where the Indigenous Nations Equality Team (INET) comes in. INET is one of seven teams under the Department of the Air Force Barrier Analysis Working Group with the mission to provide pivotal advocacy for American Indian and Alaska Natives within the Air and Space Forces through the changing of policies; recruitment and outreach in all areas; and the creation of a community of encouragement, belonging and support, to preserve culture and honor traditions.



Established in 2021, INET is already making great strides in meeting its mission, said Melcher. Thanks to INET’s advocacy, meaningful policy change has already occurred including the ability to wear regalia within the uniform during specific ceremonies and promotions, and Religious Accommodations for Indigenous males to grow and wear their hair long in accordance with their religious and traditional beliefs.



The tremendous success of INET has gotten notice across the Department of Defense, said Melcher. She is now the co-chair of the newly created Department of Defense Joint Indigenous Collaboration Team, whose mission aligns with that of INET.



Richards acknowledged the rich indigenous history of the area by issuing the following land-use statement:



“Arising from the early Adena Hopewell and four ancient nation Native American cultures around 800 BC until the late 1750s the tribal nations of the Seneca, Shawnee, Miami, Ottawa, Wyandotte, Iroquois and Delaware established their ancestral lands in and around the Ohio Valley region. We at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base acknowledge our significant connection to these first peoples of the Ohio Valley and honor our continued affiliation with the tribal nations of today, including the Saginaw Chippewa tribe, the Seneca Nation, the Meskwaki, the Seneca Cayuga and the Keweenaw Bay Indian community. Through our community service, continuing education, and collaborative partnerships with these tribes, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base celebrates and reaffirms our commitment to the time-honored tradition of Native American heritage.”



The observation of National American Indian Heritage Month has its roots in Public Law 99-471 and is observed from November 1-30 of each year. The observance month recognizes American Indians for their respect for natural resources and the Earth, having served with valor in our nation's conflicts and for their many distinct and important contributions to the United States.

