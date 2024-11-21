MacDill takes major step toward energy resilience with new power plant

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- MacDill Air Force Base is taking a major step toward enhancing its energy resilience with the launch of the new MacDill Power Station, a state-of-the-art facility built in partnership with Tampa Electric (TECO). This new power plant promises to provide a reliable source of energy for the base and the surrounding community.



The newly constructed MacDill Power Station, built by TECO, has officially entered the testing phase as of November 22. This vital partnership commenced in December 2023 with a groundbreaking on the northwest corner of the base. The plant will be energized to test equipment and ensure its operational effectiveness.



Upon completion, the power station will enhance energy resilience for MacDill AFB while increasing the ability to provide extra power during times of high demand for Tampa Electric customers. This facility will enable the base to operate independently of the broader electricity grid during emergencies thereby reducing susceptibility to disruptions that may arise from natural disasters, cyberattacks, or other unforeseen events. TECO emphasizes that residents will experience a more rapid and efficient energy boost to the grid during peak demand period.



With TECO commissioning the engines in the coming weeks, residents may notice increased activity, including smoke, which will be temporary. Once the full engine commissioning and test run period is completed, the plant will have minimal visible emissions from the exhaust stacks. There may also be a noticeable increase in noise from the engines, but the plant is designed to meet City of Tampa standards, and it will only produce a maximum sound pressure level of 55 dBA (at the installation property boundary) while in use.



The next phase of MacDill’s resiliency efforts will be installing additional underground feeders and a redundant electrical switch to enhance the installation’s electrical infrastructure. This upgrade will improve the safety and continuity of operations for MacDill AFB during emergency events.



“This alliance marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to supporting both national defense and local resilience, showcasing the incredible potential that comes from joining forces to meet shared goals,” said Robert Moore, MacDill AFB Deputy Civil Engineer assigned to the 6th Civil Engineer Squadron.



The MacDill Power Station is expected to be fully operational in 2025. Once online, it will provide a reliable source of energy for the base and the surrounding community, with the added benefit of reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2024 Date Posted: 11.22.2024 12:48 Story ID: 485962 Location: FLORIDA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill takes major step toward energy resilience with new power plant, by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.