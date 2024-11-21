Rooted in heritage: Blake Pewo’s leadership and legacy at Altus AFB

Courtesy Photo | A photo of Set’tainte, also known as Satanta or “White Bear” in the late 1800s....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A photo of Set’tainte, also known as Satanta or “White Bear” in the late 1800s. Satanta was a great Kiowa war chief who helped negotiate treaties between multiple Native American tribes and the U.S. government. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Blake Pewo, 97th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron KC-46 production supervisor and proud Kiowa tribe member, embodies the strength and wisdom of his Native American heritage. Influenced by ancestral teachings, Pewo showcases hard work, precision, and familyhood in his daily life, building a legacy he hopes to pass on to his two sons.



“I was raised here in Altus, Oklahoma,” said Pewo. “I started working on base in 2001 because of my love of aircraft and being around them. I’ve worked my way from a janitor, to a wheel and tire mechanic, to a C-17 crew chief, a KC-46 crew chief, and now a KC-46 aircraft maintenance supervisor since 2020.”



Inspired by his family history in the U.S. armed forces, Pewo takes pride in his role.



“My grandfather, Vernon Lee Pewo Sr., was a Navy aircraft mechanic who had worked on the USS Kitty Hawk during the Korean War era,” said Pewo.



To honor his family’s service, Pewo displays two U.S. Flags every Veterans day, one belonging to his great uncle who served in the Air Force, and the other to his grandfather. Pewo does this to ensure they are remembered for their service and for who they were as Native Americans serving their country.



“I do this to help honor them, making sure that they are remembered, not just for their service, but also what it meant for them as Native Americans to serve their country,” Pewo explained.



For the Kiowa tribe, family is an important concept. Pewo shared that cousins are seen as brothers and sisters, and aunts and uncles are seen as second parents. He carries this sense of family into his leadership style.



“I utilize the Kiowa culture at work, even as a supervisor,” Pewo said. “I’ve built a camaraderie and a sense of family in the civil service with whom I am able to press on through daily life. Even through ups and downs, as long as we face them together and support each other, we make the best of every situation.”



Pewo credits much of his work ethic to the teachings of his ancestors, particularly a renowned Kiowa war chief named Set’tainte, also known as Satanta or “White Bear.”



Satanta was a great Kiowa war chief who helped negotiate treaties between multiple Native American tribes and the U.S. government.



Pewo explains one song written about Satanta says that, while he was a great chief, he wasn’t perfect. That lesson resonates with him daily.



“That particular song says you don’t have to be the best, you just have to put in your best effort,” he said. “With everything you do, down to the smallest detail, do your best. I don’t necessarily have to be the best supervisor in the world, but I give the best effort I can for the people who work for me.”



Pewo’s father also played a significant role in shaping his values. Describing his father as “old school,” Pewo recalled the importance placed on preserving traditional Kiowa dances and regalia.



“When I first started dancing with my father in the early 2000s, he made sure the regalia we wore and the steps we danced were just right,” he said. “I carry that precision and attention to detail into my work. When it comes to safety and maintaining aircraft, that mindset ensures everything is done the right way. The foundations of those values from my Native American heritage not only tie into taking care of my people, but also taking care of the aircraft.”



For Pewo, Native American Heritage Month is a time to reflect on the resilience and contributions of his people.



“What it means to me is that, regardless of how small we are in terms of population, there’s still an importance in who we are and where we come from,” he said. “I have two sons, and I want them to remember their roots, our great ancestors, and their accomplishments. There are still powwows, gourd clan ceremonies, dances, and songs that keep our heritage alive. My message is to go out and discover the Native American culture in your area.”



Through his dedication to his work, his family, and his heritage, Pewo ensures that the values of his ancestors remain alive in him. By passing lessons of hard work, precision, and respect to his team and children, he continues the legacy of the generations who came before him.