Chambersburg, PA native, Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Strickler has been named Meritorious Service Medal.
Selection was based on the individual's exemplary duty performance, job knowledge, leadership qualities, teamwork ethic, personal achievements and record of supporting and serving the community.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 09:52
|Story ID:
|485923
|Location:
|CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Hometown:
|CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Matthew Strickler Has Been Named Meritorious Service Medal, by Lt. Col. Matthew Strickler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.