    Matthew Strickler Has Been Named Meritorious Service Medal

    CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Story by Lt. Col. Matthew Strickler 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    Chambersburg, PA native, Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Strickler has been named Meritorious Service Medal.

    Selection was based on the individual's exemplary duty performance, job knowledge, leadership qualities, teamwork ethic, personal achievements and record of supporting and serving the community.

