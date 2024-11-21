Conservation Officers return lost cat to grateful traveling owner

DEVENS RESERVE FORCES TRAINING AREA, Massachusetts – A domestic cat who escaped from a camping van in September was safety apprehended and returned home Nov. 20.

The cat – a black furry feline named Chaplin – ran onto the installation after it escaped the camping van during a visit to the area in early September. Members of the Directorate of Emergency Services, who help safeguard the facility, spotted the cat on the property, but they could not determine where it was hiding on post, according to Lt. Christopher Martin.

“I would just like to take a moment to highlight the outstanding efforts of my officers,” Martin said.

On Nov. 19, Conservation Law Enforcement Officer Anthony DeQuattro spotted the cat entering the former chapel in Building 683 by the main gate. DeQuattro set up a Save-A-Heart trap near the building, according to Martin.

The following day, Chaplin had safely been rescued.

“Typically, conservation officers (CLEOs) focus on wildlife and conservation issues and not animal control. However, in this case, they went above and beyond to assist this person,” Martin said.

Conservation Law Enforcement Officer Carissa Preneveau quickly contacted the owner, a woman who was visiting relatives in New Hampshire. After confirming it was Chaplin, she drove to the installation to reunite with the beloved cat without issues, Martin said.

“We’re overjoyed to facilitate the reunion of lost pets with their families!” Martin said. “A heartfelt thank you to everyone in our community for your vigilance and support.”

The woman, who stopped by Devens on her way to New Hampshire, had been searching for the cat since his disappearance and distributed fliers in hopes someone spotted him in the area. She was delighted to be reunited since she planned to return to Florida for the winter the following weekend.

“We do get pets on post from time to time, but this slightly unique,” Martin said. “This particular situation is a bit different and has captured the community's attention.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2024 Date Posted: 11.21.2024 12:34 Story ID: 485846 Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US Web Views: 28 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Conservation Officers return lost cat to grateful traveling owner, by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.