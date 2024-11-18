NUWC Division Newport engineer receives Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems Individual Excellence Award

Photo By Richard Allen | Jeffrey Pacheco, a mechanical engineer in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC)...... read more read more Photo By Richard Allen | Jeffrey Pacheco, a mechanical engineer in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport Undersea Warfare Platforms and Payload Integration Department, received a Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems Individual Excellence Award for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, for his work modernizing the manufacturing process of cast hardware. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – Jeffrey Pacheco, a mechanical engineer in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport External Launchers and Defensive Systems Branch of the Undersea Warfare Platforms and Payload Integration Department, received a Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS) Individual Excellence Award for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.



This award recognizes individuals and teams whose combined efforts have yielded significant benefits for PEO IWS.



Pacheco, a resident of Westport, Massachusetts, is one of the lead engineers supporting the Surface Vessel Torpedo Tube (SVTT) In-service Engineering Agent Group.



“During the second quarter, Pacheco did an outstanding job with the development and progression of SVTT Engineering Change Proposals (ECPs) for the Mark 32 Mod 15 launcher, which provide design improvements to the system,” the award states.



Pacheco worked closely with Robert Gregory, chief engineer, Anthony Travelyn, the SVTT lead system engineer, and the safety and shock groups to clarify requirements for the ECPs. Pacheco also collaborated with the Southwest Regional Maintenance Center Machine Shop in Washington, D.C., on the redesign and prototype manufacture of cast hardware so they can be manufactured by machine, therefore modernizing the manufacturing process that resulted in cost savings for the U.S. Navy.



Pacheco was recognized, along with other PEO IWS winners, during a ceremony held in July.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



