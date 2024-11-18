Launch of My Military Health Care Model and Enhanced TRICARE Prime Enrollment in the National Capital Region



National Capital Region – The Defense Health Network – National Capital Region (DHN-NCR) is proud to announce the launch of the Defense Health Agency’s innovative New Model of Care, starting with My Military Health Scheduled Virtual Visits. Alongside, we are also excited to reveal significant expansions in TRICARE Prime enrollment capacities across our facilities.

The My Military Health care model ushers in a transformative era in healthcare delivery within the DHN-NCR. This groundbreaking approach is person-centric, utilizing cutting-edge digital tools to improve health outcomes and make healthcare more efficient and accessible.



Scheduled Virtual Visits allows patients to conveniently schedule and attend appointments from any location, integrating seamlessly into their daily lives. Whether for routine checks or specialist care, these virtual visits reduce the need for physical travel and wait times.



The platform is designed for ease of use, ensuring that all beneficiaries, including busy families, service members, and retirees, can manage their health care with unparalleled flexibility. Getting care from where they need or want it, whether from home, the office, or in person.



“We are at a pivotal moment in transforming how we deliver healthcare to our community. The New Model of Care exemplifies our commitment to innovation and person-centered care” said Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, Director, DHN-NCR. “With our new Scheduled Virtual Visits, we are not just keeping pace with current healthcare trends; we are setting the standard for the future.”



To take advantage of this person-centered approach you must be enrolled in TRICARE Prime and choose to be enrolled in one of our facilities. Enrollment ensures access to our innovative services, including Scheduled Virtual Visits, and the full suite of offerings coming in the next year.



Choosing TRICARE Prime at a DHN-NCR facility means joining a community dedicated to advanced, patient-focused healthcare. Benefits include:

• Innovative Healthcare Solutions: Early access to pioneering services like Scheduled Virtual Visits, and future services for mental health, on demand virtual visits, and more.

• Comprehensive Coverage: Ensuring a wide range of healthcare services are available to you and your family at any of one of military treatment facilities across the NCR, with specialty care coverage when and where you need it.

• Streamlined Access: With the integration of new digital tools, accessing healthcare has never been easier or more efficient.



Expanded TRICARE Prime Enrollment Capacities

As part of our commitment to enhancing service delivery, the following facilities have enrollment capacities for you and your family:



Current availability throughout the Defense Health Network – National Capital Region:

• 316th Medical Group – Malcolm Grow: 2,300

• 316th Medical Group – Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling Clinic: 550

• Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC): 10,400

• ATAMMC – Fairfax Health Center: 3,400

• ATAMMC – Dumfries Health Center: 2,500

• Andrew Rader U.S. Army Health Clinic: 1,500

• Dunham U.S. Army Health Clinic: 570

• Fillmore U.S. Army Health Clinic: 130

• Fort McNair Army Health Clinic: 120

• NBHC Earle: 240

• NBHC Indian Head: 270

• NBHC Dahlgren: 179

• NHC Quantico: 2,400

• Walter Reed National Military Medical Center: 5,400



Enroll by December 10!

To take advantage of these enhanced services and capacities, keep or switch to TRICARE Prime during this open season. Contact TRICARE East at 1-800-444-5445 to enroll or switch your plan before the deadline on December 10.



For More Information or to Enroll:

• Contact TRICARE East: 1-800-444-5445

• Visit your local clinic or contact our appointment line at 855-227-6331.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2024 Date Posted: 11.21.2024 09:25 Story ID: 485823 Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Launch of My Military Health Care Model and Enhanced TRICARE Prime Enrollment in the National Capital Region, by Rick McNamara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.