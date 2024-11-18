Girl Scouts Learn About Democracy and the Impact of Women in Leadership

TROY, MI– The Girl Scouts of Troop 77859 received an exciting surprise on Veterans Day, as they were visited by Lt. Col. Sarah Gagnon of the Michigan Air National Guard. The visit was part of the troop's efforts to earn their Democracy Badge and learn about the importance of government and civic engagement.



Lt. Col. Sarah Gagnon, a Birmingham, Michigan resident, serves as the Director of Strategic Planning for the 217th Air Component Operations Squadron based in Battle Creek. She spoke to the Girl Scouts about the military’s role in supporting democracy.



The Scouts, who had been learning about the different branches of government and the responsibilities they each hold, were full of curiosity, peppering the colonel with questions.



"The girls asked so many great questions about the different branches of the government and what each one does," Gagnon said. "It was wonderful to see their excitement and engagement."



Co-Troop leader Jessica Blasses noted the significance of the event, especially in showcasing a female role model in a traditionally male-dominated field.



“We saw a lot of jaws drop when the girls realized that this high-ranking officer was not only in the military but also a woman,” Blaasses said. “They were thrilled to learn about Lt. Col. Gagnon’s career and inspired by her leadership.”



The visit coincided with Veterans Day, a perfect occasion for the troop to learn about the importance of military service and the sacrifices made by veterans.



One Girl Scout, Cora Whitmore-Stepowski, shared her excitement about the visit.



“I never see many girls in the books I read about the military,” Cora said. “It was so exciting to meet someone who is a leader and see that girls can be the boss, too!”



Lt. Col. Gagnon, reflecting on the visit, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to connect with the young scouts.



“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized how important it is for young girls to see women in different leadership roles,” Gagnon said. “I hope they walk away feeling that there are no limits to what they can achieve, whether it’s in the military or any career they choose.”



Troop 77859 is based at Schroeder Elementary in Troy and is currently working on a series of badges focused on civic engagement and leadership. For more information on how to get involved with local Girl Scouts, visit Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan.

