MWR survey gives Army families a say in programs that serve them

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Army families have the chance to shape the future of Army Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation programs and services.



Army FMWR helps keep Soldiers and families resilient, healthy, and having fun through a wide variety of offerings, ranging from sports and outdoor rec to childcare and youth activities to financial classes and parenting resources. Family and MWR is also behind the on-post pools, libraries, gyms, and dining options enjoyed by Army communities worldwide.



Family and MWR has launched its Army-wide Customer Needs Survey, which will give customers a chance to influence Family and MWR’s future direction.



“This is an exciting chance for the Army community to give us feedback on Family and MWR programs and services, and we will use it to help shape future programming,” said Josh Gwinn, Director G9, Family and MWR Programs. The survey takes only a few minutes, but it will have long-lasting effects on Soldiers, families, veterans, retirees and Army civilians.



“Over the years, Family and MWR has made changes based on what we hear from our customers,” Gwinn said. “Our popular Esports gaming competitions are something we didn’t have a few years ago, but Soldiers asked for them—and now they’re a big hit.”



To encourage participation, those who give feedback will be entered to win a five-night stay at any Armed Forces Resort (Florida’s Shades of Green, Germany’s Edelweiss Lodge and Resort, Hawaii’s Hale Koa Hotel, or South Korea’s Dragon Hill Lodge).



“The feedback is crucial to us offering what the Army community wants,” Gwinn said. “We’re encouraging anyone who’s connected with Family and MWR to give us input. We’ll use it to improve existing programs and develop new ones that better serve our customers—and create a more fulfilling Family and MWR experience for everyone.”



The survey is open now through January 2025 at https://www.armymwr.com/survey. Service members from any branch assigned to an Army Installation or Army Support Activity, their family members, and all eligible Family and MWR patrons can take the survey.



For any questions or concerns, please contact Amy Leon, G9 Marketing Division Chief at amy.m.leon.naf@army.mil.



--Story written by Michael Brough, IMCOM G9