Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Enhances Chaplain Referral Process with 'Get Real, Get Better' Initiative, Setting a New Standard in Healthcare Delivery

In alignment with the Navy’s "Get Real, Get Better" initiative, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) has overhauled its chaplain referral system, transforming it from a cumbersome, inefficient process into a streamlined, user-friendly digital platform. The project was driven by Naval Medical Forces Atlantic’s (NMFL) Improvement Sciences team, aiming to inspire other commands to harness process improvement techniques to modernize their own chaplain referral programs.

The outdated system relied heavily on paper forms, scanning, and multiple emails, creating barriers for service members and staff seeking pastoral care. The inefficiencies were especially highlighted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, when referrals dropped dramatically due to staff rotations and lost institutional knowledge.

Martin White, a project manager, along with Derek Murray, a certified Six Sigma Black Belt with NMFL Improvement Sciences, and Lt. Hyun Namkung, a Division Officer at Chaplain Spiritual Readiness Office (CSRO) were key members of the initiative.

“The old system was clunky and hard to use. People didn’t even know it existed, which made access to pastoral care difficult. We knew we had to get real about the challenges and take actionable steps to improve,” said White.

The NMFL Improvement Sciences team, leveraging Lean Six Sigma techniques, and the Project Management Institute (PMI), project management methodology took on the challenge. The team collaborated to train one of the facility’s chaplains and a Religious Program Specialist in process improvement methodologies. This effort empowered Namkung and the CSRO Religious Ministry Team to redesign the chaplain referral system. The new automated process now allows for real-time, self-referrals and peer or provider referrals through NMCP’s SharePoint site, significantly lowering the administrative burden and ensuring anyone seeking care does not slip through the cracks.

“This system exemplifies what it means to get better," said Namkung. "Our administrative workload has decreased, and our response time has improved, making pastoral care more accessible than ever.”

The initiative also addresses a critical focus of both the Navy and the Defense Health Agency’s (DHA), which is access to care, a longstanding concern for service members. Capt. William Hlavin, a Chaplain for both NMFL and NMCP emphasized, “Chaplains are not mental health providers, but we offer crucial emotional and spiritual support through pastoral counseling. With the new referral system, we can better serve those who don’t need clinical intervention but still need someone to listen and help them process their challenges.” He added that by increasing access to pastoral care, the system complements mental health services and promotes overall resiliency among Sailors and staff.

The project didn’t stop at automating the process. NMCP Chaplains also launched a comprehensive awareness campaign, educating two subordinate commands about the new system and encouraging its use. “Raising awareness was just as important as updating the system,” said Namkung. “People need to know that these resources are available and easy to use. The increase in referrals since the campaign began shows that we’re making a real impact.”

According to Namkung, self-referrals, in particular, have skyrocketed, indicating that many service members appreciate the newfound ease of access. White, who worked closely with the chaplain team, noted, “The self-referral feature is a game changer. Previously, individuals felt they had to explain their need for pastoral care to their chain of command, which deterred many from seeking help. Now, they can reach out directly and confidentially, which has removed a significant barrier.”

Chaplain Hlavin explained, “Confidentiality and trust are at the heart of what we do as chaplains, and this system honors that.”

According to White, the success of this project has broader implications for other commands across Navy Medicine. “This was a collaborative effort involving NMFL Improvement Sciences, and it serves as a model for what other commands can achieve,” he said. “We encourage other units to reach out to their own improvement science teams to explore how they can update their processes, whether for chaplain referrals or other areas needing efficiency improvements.”

The "Get Real, Get Better" philosophy is embedded in every aspect of this initiative. White concluded, “We identified the gaps and inefficiencies, got real about the issues, and took steps to make meaningful improvements. This project isn’t just about pastoral care; it’s about using our resources wisely and continuously striving to improve how we support our Sailors and staff.”

By reducing administrative hurdles and fostering collaboration between pastoral and mental health services, NMCP is setting a new standard in healthcare delivery. The hope is that other commands will replicate this model, ensuring that service members and staff receive the timely, confidential care they need. Hlavin added, “This initiative demonstrates the power of process improvement and serves as a reminder that when we work smarter, we create a more resilient and prepared force.”

For NMCP, this project is just the beginning. The team is committed to ongoing improvements and sharing their success with other commands. “We’re proud of this accomplishment, but we’re even more excited about the potential for this to be adopted fleet-wide,” said Namkung. “It’s a testament to the impact of the ‘Get Real, Get Better’ initiative and what we can achieve when we invest in improvement sciences.”

NMFL, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, delivers operationally focused medical expertise and capabilities to meet Fleet, Marine and Joint Force requirements by providing equipment, sustainment and maintenance of medical forces during combat operations and public health crises. NMFL provides oversight for 21 NMRTCs, logistics, and public health and dental services throughout the U.S. East Coast, U.S. Gulf Coast, Cuba, Europe, and the Middle East.



Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2024 Date Posted: 11.20.2024 14:10 Story ID: 485760