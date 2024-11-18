Beyond the Classroom: HM1 Domenic Nasuta’s Role in Navy Survival Training

Photo By Austen McClain | Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Domenic Nasuta, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and...... read more read more Photo By Austen McClain | Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Domenic Nasuta, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) instructor assigned to the Center for Security Forces, poses for a portrait at SERE West in Warner Springs, Calif. on Sept. 21, 2024. The Center for Security Forces provides Sailors with specialized training necessary for force protection, anti-terrorism, and security operations across the fleet, ensuring mission readiness and enhancing the Navy's combat effectiveness. (U.S. Navy photo by Austen McClain) see less | View Image Page

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Domenic Nasuta, assigned to Center For Security Forces (CENSECFOR) Detachment North Island, has a passion for the outdoors and a dedication to service that has defined his Navy career. From working as a hospital corpsman with the Marine Corps on deployment to his current role as a SERE (Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape) instructor, Nasuta’s journey in the Navy reflects a commitment to supporting his fellow Sailors and Marines in some of the most demanding environments.



A Family Legacy of Service and a Path to the Navy



Growing up in New Jersey, Nasuta was influenced by a family history of military service. Both of his grandfathers served in the Army during World War II, with one supporting Operation Northern Torch in Africa and the other in the European campaign. His uncle also served as a combat camera in Vietnam. Inspired by this legacy, Nasuta enlisted in the Navy in 2011, choosing to join the medical field as a hospital corpsman to make a difference in others' lives.



“Service runs deep in my family, and I knew I wanted to contribute in my own way,” Nasuta reflects. “Becoming a corpsman gave me the opportunity to help people in their most vulnerable moments, which has been one of the most rewarding parts of my life.”



A Career of Challenge and Transformation



After completing Hospital Corpsman “A” School, Nasuta embarked on a journey that took him across the globe. His early assignments included serving as a labor and delivery corpsman at Naval Hospital Bremerton and later as a line corpsman with the 2nd Marine Division, where he deployed with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Throughout his career, he quickly advanced, earning multiple honors, including Bluejacket of the Year and Junior Sailor of the Year, for his exceptional service and leadership.



In 2021, after assignments in Sigonella, Italy, and with Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC), Nasuta found himself at a crossroads. After attending SERE training at the Eastern schoolhouse, he was interested in the survival techniques he learned and began considering a new path as a SERE instructor.



“I have always loved the outdoors, and the survival skills I learned resonated with me,” Nasuta said. “I realized I could use my passion to teach and help enhance the survivability and lethality of the force.”



Joining NETC as a SERE Instructor



In 2023, Nasuta began his transition from fleet service to instructor duty at SERE West, part of the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), which oversees nearly all Navy training from basic to advanced technical schools. After a rigorous screening process and intensive training through the Naval Instructor Training Command and SERE Instructor Under Training (IUT) pipeline, Nasuta earned his qualification and joined the field department at SERE West on North Island, San Diego.



“The flexibility and passion of the instructors set NETC training apart,” Nasuta said. “Everyone here truly cares about what they are teaching. It is evident in the way they adapt to different students’ needs and ensure that standards are met, so students leave prepared for the challenges they will face in the field.”



Mentoring Students and Sharing a Love for the Outdoors



In his role as a SERE instructor, Nasuta finds immense fulfillment in guiding students through survival training, teaching them everything from land navigation with a compass to identifying edible plants. He recalls one student who struggled with land navigation but showed determination to improve. Over the weekend, with support from Nasuta and other students, the Sailor steadily built confidence and ended up mastering the skill.



“I always tell my students that if they meet me halfway, I’ll get them where they need to go,” Nasuta says. “It’s incredibly rewarding when I see their motivation and watch them grow.”



The Power of Transformation through Training



For Nasuta, the impact of NETC training goes beyond teaching survival tactics; it is about helping students face and overcome challenges that push them physically and mentally.



“Students come to SERE not fully aware of what they are capable of,” he shares. “The training teaches them resilience and the importance of taking care of their bodies under pressure. By the end, they have learned not just survival skills but a lot about themselves.”



As an instructor, Nasuta is constantly learning, striving to bring new skills and knowledge to his students. “My students drive me to keep improving,” he says. “Whether it is identifying wildlife or preparing edible plants, the outdoors is my passion, and it is amazing that I get to share it with others.”



Future Aspirations and Personal Growth



Nasuta’s journey through NETC training has not only advanced his career but has also prepared him for his future aspirations. An aspiring wildlife biologist, he sees his role as a SERE instructor as an opportunity to align his love for the outdoors with his professional life. He encourages his students to keep an open mind and embrace every challenge as a learning opportunity.



Reflecting on his career, Nasuta notes the impact NETC has had on him personally. “Working as a corpsman and now as an instructor has allowed me to grow, not only as a service member but as a person,” he says. “The Navy has given me the chance to help people, learn from incredible mentors, and make a real difference.”



Nasuta’s story is one of transformation, resilience and the enduring power of mentorship. From his roots in New Jersey to his role as a SERE instructor at NETC’s SERE West schoolhouse, Nasuta exemplifies the Navy’s commitment to training Sailors who are prepared for any challenge. His passion for the outdoors and dedication to his students’ success continue to inspire those around him, showcasing the career-changing potential of NETC training.



For more information on NETC’s training programs and how they prepare Sailors for success in the fleet, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/