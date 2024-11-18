Navy Culinary Specialists Prepare for Thanksgiving

As Thanksgiving nears, the Navy’s more than 7,800 culinary specialists (CSs) are busy preparing the season’s staples for Sailors around the world.



Sailor morale, a key component to mission success, has an increased significance during the holiday season. The food CSs prepare during this time of year produces a sense of familiarity among Sailors that raises spirits and gives them a chance to recharge together.



"Thanksgiving has many meanings for our Sailors," said CS2 Daviontee Robinson. "It's a time of thankfulness, appreciation, and unity.”



Successfully feeding a ship is a significant enough task under normal circumstances, during the holidays that job increases tenfold.



This year the Navy predicts afloat CSs will prepare 44,815 pounds of roast turkey, 11,457 pounds of mashed potatoes, 5,654 pounds of stuffing, 21,906 pounds of sweet potatoes, 6,630 pounds of green bean casserole, 4,606 pounds of cranberry sauce, 11,960 gallons of gravy, and 23,678 assorted pies for Sailors.



“Serving the Thanksgiving meal throughout Navy galleys around the globe, both afloat and ashore, is one of the largest events of the year for food service personnel,” said Navy Food Service Director Cmdr. Brian Bieber. “It is an opportunity to provide Sailors a comfort of home, despite the fact they may be deployed, on duty, or separated from family.”

While Thanksgiving is a time to reflect and give thanks, Sailors remain focused on the mission.



“During deployment, a great meal boosts the morale and camaraderie for everyone onboard the ship,” said Robinson. “While our attention is on the mission, our hearts are with our families."

