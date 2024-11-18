Fort Drum FMWR opens new coffeehouse inside The Peak

Photo By Michael Strasser | Meg Dowling, head barista; Kurt Hauk, Directorate of Public Works director; Col....... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Meg Dowling, head barista; Kurt Hauk, Directorate of Public Works director; Col. Matthew Myer, Fort Drum garrison commander; Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander; and Abbey Shutter, supervisory recreation assistant at The Peak, cut the ribbon for the new Sip of Glory Coffeehouse on Nov. 20 inside The Peak. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Nov. 20, 2024) -- The unmistakable smell of freshly brewed coffee welcomed Fort Drum community members to the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new Sip of Glory Coffeehouse on Nov. 20 inside The Peak.



“This was really exciting to watch the transformation of this space in such a short period of time, and the impact that this is going to have for our families and our community,” said Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander.



Naumann said it took the vision of the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation staff combined with efforts from the Directorate of Public Works team to create a new venue that has wide community appeal.



“We’ve had the opportunity for a bit of a sneak peek early on, and I think this is going to be an awesome place to gather and have a little camaraderie,” he said.



Abbey Shutter, supervisory recreation assistant at The Peak, said a lot of thought went into how the coffeehouse would look.



“We wanted this to be a place where people could sit and relax in a nice, quiet atmosphere,” she said. “The aesthetics were important to us, so it feels like you are in a downtown coffeeshop. We handpicked everything from the cabinets and countertops to the paint colors. We thought about what our community would want.”



Shutter said they also researched and taste-tested the products they would use.



“I think quality matters, and we took the time to make sure of that,” she said. “We tried over five different coffees, different beans, before finding what we thought was phenomenal coffee.”



Rebecca Morgia, Fort Drum Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation acting deputy director, said the coffeeshop had a soft opening weeks ago, which gave staff a chance to test the computer system and equipment and hear from their customers.



“During the first week, free beverages were provided to gain feedback from customers and allow the staff time to learn more about preparing each beverage,” she said. “With the free samples, our main focus was on feedback – did the customer like their drink, and what could we do, if anything, to improve the drink or service?”



Morgia said that feedback has been encouraging, and there have been many returning customers since the two-week soft open.



“We are also hearing that our prices are affordable and our meal options are healthy,” she said.



The most popular beverage has been the caramel macchiato, and the turkey sandwich with blackberry aioli has been a crowd-pleaser. Morgia said they have received positive reviews of the soup selection as well.



The Sip of Glory menu features a variety of hot and cold drinks, lattes, espressos, and hot chocolate options. A category called Mountain Mashups offers drink combos that include cherry limeade, berries and cream, caramel apple, and creamsicles. For customers looking for something heartier, there are breakfast sandwiches and pastries to choose from, with lunch fare including soup, sandwiches, and salads.



“We wanted a menu that was really modern, but we were also thinking about the average Soldier and employee here, who has 30 minutes to grab something to eat,” Shutter said. “That’s why we pushed the blackberry and sriracha aiolis to take a simple sandwich and elevate it.”



Shutter credited the experienced baristas on staff for their creativity in choosing fun, unique flavor profiles for the drink combos.



“I love that our staff gets so creative,” she said. “They all have barista experience, and this allows them to take ownership with the menu and create new things.”



The renovation of The Peak last year also has been a reimagining of sorts for the FMWR facility as a community hub. Morgia said it is located within the footprint of fitness facilities, playgrounds, library, and walking trails, and it makes a great gathering place.



“Our goal is to offer a welcoming atmosphere for community members to come in and enjoy,” she said, noting the free Wi-Fi, cozy fireplace, and comfy places to sit and talk. “Frequently we will find college student using The Peak to study.”



The Peak has been the site of award ceremonies, formal banquets, professional seminars, career fairs, and community events inside the ballrooms and conference rooms. The Ridge Sports Bar hosts Super Bowl parties, Right Arm Night events, comedy shows, and regular Trivia Night contests. There is even a library space adjacent to the Pinnacle Lounge where people can catch up on their reading.



“We have been very fortunate to have our leadership support our growth and promote our event venue,” Morgia said. “Our next step … look for the Scoop of Glory Ice Cream Parlor coming next year!”



Next week, the Fort Drum Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers members will team with FMWR staff at The Peak for a free Thanksgiving meal for active-duty service members and DoD ID cardholders, from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 28. Community members will again gather there on Dec. 5 for the traditional Tree Lighting and Holiday Celebration, where Santa will join the party.



The Sip of Glory hours are from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more about The Peak, visit https://drum.armymwr.com/programs/peak.