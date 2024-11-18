Sailor in the Spotlight – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Brandon Browning

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (Nov. 20, 2024) – Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella K-9 Handler Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Brandon Browning, from Knoxville, Tennessee, chose to carry on a legacy of Naval service from his grandfather and uncle, when he enlisted in the Navy, March 19, 2022.



“MA3 Brandon Browning gives his all every day to the mission and his shipmates. If there is work to be completed, MA3 is on it,” said Chief Master-at-Arms Michael DeCarli, military working dog kennel master, security department, NAS Sigonella. “The example he sets for his peers is one of impeccable work ethic, empathy, competency and character. I cannot count the amount of times I have needed something accomplished and could count on MA3 to have it completed correctly and expeditiously.”



Browning’s first duty station in the Navy is at NAS Sigonella, and he takes great joy in his job working with service animals.



“My favorite part of the job is being able to work with my four-legged partner,” said Browning. “I have the best job in the Navy and am very grateful for it.”



Browning is also secretary of Sigonella’s Gay Lesbian and Supporting Sailors Association, where he assists with record keeping and event planning.



“I want to immerse myself in the diversity the Navy offers,” said Browning.



Browning takes pride in his service to date and continues to serve honorably, guided by his commitment to doing what he believes is right.



“Serving means giving back to something bigger than myself,” said Browning. “Do the right thing, that’s all that matters.”



When he’s off the clock, you can often find Browning playing video games or brainstorming his next tattoo design.



NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command.

