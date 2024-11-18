USACE Recognizes Small Business and Contracting Excellence

Courtesy Photo | Small Business Award Recipients pose for a group shot at the USACE Small Business...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Small Business Award Recipients pose for a group shot at the USACE Small Business Awards Ceremony held on November 19, 2024 in New Orleans, La. (U.S. Army photo by Sye Ellis) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recognized excellence in contracting and small business partnerships during an awards ceremony on Nov. 20 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention center in New Orleans, Louisiana.



The ceremony took place during USACE’s participation in the Society of American Military Engineers’ annual Small Business Conference.



USACE leaders presented 45 individual and team awards for small business contracting accomplishments in Fiscal Year 24.



“For the second year in a row, USACE obligated over $10 billion to our small business partners. Those dollars contribute directly to the Army mission and Small Business program, accounting for 41% of the Army’s Small Business Spend, and fulfilling our mission statement to be the Army’s leader in utilizing small businesses for the delivery of the USACE mission,” said Lt. Gen. William H. “Butch” Graham, Jr., 56th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



Other leaders in attendance included Megan Dake, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for procurement, Kimberly Buehler, director for the Army Office of Small Business Programs, Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick, 15th command sergeant major of USACE, and leaders from USACE divisions, districts and centers.



USACE Small Business Awards publicly recognize individuals and organizations that have significantly contributed to the achievements of the USACE Small Business Program.



Excellence in Contracting awards recognize the achievements of the USACE contracting workforce for their continuing and exceptional commitment to the country. Specifically, this program recognizes those who have contributed to the USACE Campaign Plan Objective 4c3, “Improve Acquisition Execution with Policy, Processes, and Certified Professionals,” and who achieved exceptional success during FY 2024.



To learn about doing business with USACE, review the “Contractor Roadmap to Success” on the USACE website: https://www.usace.army.mil/Business-With-Us/Small-Business/Contractor-Roadmap-to-Success/



Small Business Awards



Nominated Award Categories



David Willis, New Orleans District, Small Business Professional of the Year

Tristin Suetsugu, Hawaii District, Contracting Professional of the Year

Philip Wolf, Sacramento District, Program Manager/Engineer Professional of the Year

Theresa Afrank, Alaska District, Small Business Champion Award of the Year

Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC), Small Business Success Story

Non-nomination Award Categories



(In addition to the nominated award categories, USACE recognizes divisions, districts and centers with overall highest achievement in contract dollar amounts and percentage of overall contract dollars awarded to small businesses in all socioeconomic categories, as determined by FY24 contract award data.)



Division Awards



South Atlantic Division: Overall Highest FY24 Small Business Award by Dollar

Mississippi Valley Division: Overall Highest FY24 Small Business Award by Percentage

South Atlantic Division: Overall Highest FY24 Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Award by Dollar

Mississippi Valley Division: Overall Highest FY24 WOSB Award by Percentage

Lakes And River Division: Overall Highest FY24 HUBZone Award by Dollar

Lakes And River Division: Overall Highest FY24 HUBZone Award by Percentage

Pacific Ocean Division: Overall Highest FY24 Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) Award by Dollar

South Pacific Division: Overall Highest FY24 SDB Award by Percentage

South Atlantic Division: Overall Highest FY24 Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) by Dollar

South Pacific Division: Overall Highest FY24 SDVOSB by Percentage

Districts and Centers Awards



Huntsville Center: Overall Highest Small Business Award by Dollar

Chicago District: Overall Highest Small Business Award by Percentage

Huntsville Center: Overall Highest WOSB Award by Dollar

HECSA Overall Highest WOSB Award by Percentage

Louisville District: Overall Highest FY24 HUBZone Award by Dollar

Wilmington District: Overall Highest FY24 HUBZone Award by Percentage

Honolulu Center: Overall Highest SDB Award by Dollar

Little Rock District: Overall Highest SDB Award by Percentage

Huntsville Center: Overall Highest SDVOSB by Dollar

Portland District: Overall Highest SDVOSB by Percentage

New England District: FY24 with highest percentage of set-asides in FY24

St. Paul District: FY24 District/Center with largest dollar award to Small Business (Districts/Centers Less Than $400M annual obligations)

Honolulu District: FY24 District/Center with largest dollar award to Small Business (Districts/Centers Greater than $400M annual obligations)

Honolulu District: FY24 Largest increase in Small Business from past fiscal year by dollars

Norfolk District: FY24 Largest increase in Small Business from past fiscal year by percentage

Excellence in Contracting Awards



Jennifer Gilbreath, Omaha District: Contract Specialist of the Year

Melissa Harlan, Pittsburgh District: Procuring Contracting Officer of the Year

Maui Wildfire Debris Removal Mission, Honolulu District: Team of the Year

Kathryn Newhouse, Kansas City District: Procurement Analyst of the Year

Jacob Mura, Omaha District: Administrative Contracting Officer of the Year

John Hickman, Omaha District: Manager of the Year

Europe District: District/Center of the Year

MAJ David Terhune, Albuquerque District: 51C Commissioned Officer of the Year

MSG Tom Green, Alaska District: 51C Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year

William Seelmann, Engineering and Support Center Huntsville: Special Action Award: Contracting Professional of the Year