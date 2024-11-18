Dedicated to the beat of a drum

KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. --

The 173rd Fighter Wing welcomed members of the Klamath Tribes and others of American Indian descent to a ceremony during Native American heritage month, November 15, 2024.



The event was held to commemorate a locally designed Native American nose art; local members of the Klamath Tribes and numerous former and currently serving military members attended the event.



Master of ceremonies, Senior Master. Sgt. Eric Harris, 173rd Aircraft Maintenance Flight, welcomed all in attendance before calling forward Lt. Col. Richard Schuster, 173rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, to speak.



Schuster spoke of the history of Native Americans in various conflicts and the significant roles played by them. He went on to talk about how through the dedication of nose art one member of the 173rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Tech. Sgt. Robert Holster, had learned about his own heritage, that of the Choctaw nation. Having spoken of Holster and his own research he turned the microphone over to him to share what he had learned.



“We’re here today to take the opportunity to not only honor military tradition, but also to honor past and present Native American Warriors and Veterans through a nose art ceremony,” said Holster



Holster stated that, “Since September 11th almost 19% of all Native Americans have served in the Armed forces compared to an average of 14% of all other ethnic groups.”



History finds Native Americans in many iconic moments of military service including utilizing 34 different Native American tribes’ languages to protect secret American military communications during WW1, WW2, and the Korean and Vietnam wars, eventually becoming known as Code Talkers, said Holster.



He added that 40 enrolled Native American servicemembers currently serve in the 173rd Fighter Wing supporting Oregon.



Holster, being a member of the Choctaw Nation himself, explained how he commissioned Native Fine Artist, Gwen Colman Lester to make the nose art for his Kingsley F-15 Eagle, derived from the symbolic eagle staff and quail plume.



“The eagle staff represents the wing of an eagle protecting the warriors and veterans, also mirroring the wings of the F-15 Eagle,” said Holster. “The quail plume means family, consisting of the people who support and love you, and the people you can confide in and trust.”



The ceremony concluded with a drum circle performed by the Steiger Butte drum and singers, a tradition dating back several thousand years and shared by many tribes across the nation. The Steiger Butte drum and singers performed “Soldier Boy”, a patriotic song in homage to those who have chosen to serve.



“The symbolism of the eagle staff being located on the nose of this aircraft is more than fitting, and it will proudly fly for the rest of its flying days,” said Lt. Col. Tyler Cox, 173rd Maintenance Squadron commander.

