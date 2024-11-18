Shipyard Spotlight: Stephanie Van Petten—Building the Future of Norfolk Naval Shipyard

Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Stephanie Van Petten, a Norfolk Naval Shipyard Management and Program Analyst in the...... read more read more Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Stephanie Van Petten, a Norfolk Naval Shipyard Management and Program Analyst in the Business and Strategic Planning’s Business Operations Division (Code 1220), is a former public school teacher who now presents at schools throughout Hampton Roads about shipyard career opportunities. (Photo by Danny De Angelis, NNSY Photographer.) see less | View Image Page

Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Stephanie Van Petten knows it’s never too late to make a 180-degree turn for yourself.



Now a Management and Program Analyst in the Business and Strategic Planning’s Business Operations Division (Code 1220), Van Petten spent most of her first 10 years after graduating Longwood University as a teacher in Virginia Beach. Seeking a different career path for herself, Van Petten took those first steps into the shipyard as Administrative Assistant in the Code 1200N Nuclear Business Office in June 2020 before progressing to her current role.



One may imagine how different a shipyard Management and Program Analyst could be from being a public school teacher. However, Van Petten’s background makes her ideal for one of her current responsibilities—presenting at schools throughout Hampton Roads about shipyard career opportunities.



“For Virginia Beach City Public Schools, I was working with a program that promotes college and career readiness in the middle and high school curriculum,” said Van Petten. “NNSY is a perfect place for those students, around Hampton Roads, who are career ready and looking for employment opposed to college. We, NNSY, just need to get our names and entry-level program information in the hands of our potential future employees so they are aware of what we have to offer and the opportunities that follow employment. A lot of students have no idea of the opportunities here. A common misconception is to work at the shipyard you have to be in the military.”



Van Petten considers herself fortunate that she knew about the shipyard from her uncle, former Navy Captain Thomas Van Petten, having served at NNSY many years ago as Operations Officer (Code 300) and Production Resources Officer (Code 900), while her father David Van Petten served at NNSY with the Navy Reserve.



In just a few short years, Van Petten has worked to positively impact NNSY. Her spotlight nominator, Code 1223 Strategic Planning Branch Head Christi Claar said, “Code 1223 started recruiting for administrative assistants and Stephanie expanded this effort to recruiting at high schools in Virgina Beach, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and Currituck for all entry level positions at NNSY. She has partnered with Code 105 [Radiological Controls], Code 135 [Nondestructive Test Division], Code 700 [Lifting and Handling], Code 200 [Engineering and Planning], Code 920 [Production Resources Structural Group] and Code 2300 [Nuclear Engineering and Planning] to present at high schools and represent at local high school career fairs. She has taken on the lead of this effort while still exceeding expectations at her regular responsibilities.”



Typical of how Van Petten surges to serve others, she and Code 1223 have leaned in to further assist departments on hiring efforts. When Code 900A (Production Resources Department’s Administrative Division) became inundated with resumes at job fairs that would be better fits for support codes, Code 1223 started collecting and reviewing resumes, and setting up interviews, with Van Petten a key contributor in this effort. Since then, Code 1223 has become the “one-stop shop” in identifying and interviewing candidates for many jobs at NNSY, with representatives from other departments attending interviews for needed positions. “To date we have assisted in placing 34 employees, to include admins, business agents, management analysts, HRO specialists, a financial tech and an engineering tech,” said Claar. “We have since assisted Code 900 recruit and hire QA [Quality Assurance] specialists, and are looking to assist Code 500 [Supply] and Code 2305 [Nuclear Material Division] with material handlers.” Van Petten added this has helped “mainstream things a little more and give time back to those other jobs and duties.”



Reflecting on what helps her stay so positive and helpful, Van Petten said, “I feel I have always had a service mindset. I have always enjoyed watching people that I work with or interact with grow and succeed. Knowing that I am making even a small difference in someone’s life truly helps me stay positive in my day-to-day life.”



In the midst of helping so many others both within and outside the shipyard, Van Petten recently engaged in self-improvement completing the year-long NAVSEA Next Generation Program in September, which she described as “a blended course approach involving assessment, experimental learning, and individual development opportunities while working and collaborating with NAVSEA employees from around the United States.”



During the time she’s not helping others or improving herself, Van Petten enjoys time with family and friends, reading, relaxing, and walking her American Foxhound Ellie.



Never imagining she could be working at the same shipyard she visited so many years ago for one of her uncle’s ceremonies, Van Petten is keeping an open mind about whatever is in store. “I really do not know my ultimate career goal, but I want to continue to grow, learn and develop as an individual,” she said. “I believe that everything happens for a reason, and I am going to continue to live by that as an employee for NNSY and NAVSEA. Opportunities present themselves all the time, and sometimes the one thing you never thought possible becomes possible, so I do not want to limit myself to one goal.”



She added, “I graduated with a degree in teaching. I never thought that I would have a hardhat and steel-toe shoes. You never know where life is going to take you and I’m a testament to that.”