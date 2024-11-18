Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers Compete in the 2025 Special Troops Command (Provisional) and 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition

Photo By Pfc. Jolie Pagan | Command Sgt. Maj. David Walker, 73rd Troop Command command sergeant major, left, and...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Jolie Pagan | Command Sgt. Maj. David Walker, 73rd Troop Command command sergeant major, left, and Command Sgt. Maj. William Adams, Special Troops Command (Provisional) command sergeant major, right, stand for a photograph with competitors during the 2025 Special Troops Command (Provisional) and 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, in Newton Falls, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2024. The BWC tests the expertise and knowledge of Soldiers in basic military skills and movements over three days. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Jolie Pagan, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio — Soldiers from the Ohio Army National Guard's Special Troops Command (Provisional) and the 73rd Troop Command tested their skills in the annual Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Nov. 15-17, 2024.



Over three demanding days, participants faced physical and mental challenges, including a 10-mile ruck march, Army warrior tasks such as medical care, radio operations, stress shooting, weapons handling, land navigation and the Army Combat Fitness Test.



Sgt. Benjamin Kovacic, a military police officer with the 323rd Military Police Company, earned the 2025 73rd Troop Command Noncommissioned Officer of the Year title.



Spc. Zachary Cline, also with the 323rd Military Police Company, won the 2025 73rd Troop Command Soldier of the Year.



“I took third place last year, and I felt like I could have won,” said Cline. “I told myself this year I was going to come and win it—and I did just that.”



For the Special Troops Command (Provisional), Sgt. 1st Class Robert Shumaker, an infantryman from Company B, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, claimed the NCO of the Year title.



The Best Warrior Competition, held annually by the U.S. Army, highlights the most skilled and proficient Soldiers across diverse specialties and units.



On the first day, competitors tackled a land navigation course prepared by operators from Company B, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne). Using a map, protractor and compass, Soldiers navigated thick, thorny terrain to locate four points, earning scores based on their speed and accuracy.



“It was a challenging course with a lot of thick thorns,” said Kovacic. “I used my ruck as a battering ram to push through.”



The second day featured the stress shoot, where Soldiers demonstrated marksmanship under physical strain. Competitors moved through multiple firing positions while carrying equipment and fired at unknown targets using primary and secondary weapons.



Afterward, participants underwent uniform inspections and answered rapid-fire questions from a senior noncommissioned officer board.



“My advice is to study up,” said Cline. “Physical events weigh more, but you can make up points in the boards.”



Competitors then completed Army warrior tasks, testing skills such as weapon assembly and function checks for the M17 pistol, M4 carbine, M249 light machine gun, M240B machine gun, and M2 machine gun.

On the medical lane, Soldiers assessed and treated simulated casualties, applying tactical field care and evacuation techniques.



Finally, the communications event required Soldiers to assemble a SINCGARS radio and conduct a radio check with a distant station.

The competition concluded with the Army Combat Fitness Test, a six-event physical readiness evaluation for combat tasks.



“My advice is to train, train, train,” said Kovacic. “Get hands-on with weapons, maps and seek tips from past competitors.”



The three winners will represent their commands at the Ohio Army National Guard’s state-level Best Warrior Competition in Spring 2025.