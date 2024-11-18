Team Kirtland meets with local Pueblo leaders

Photo By Senior Airman Karissa Dick | Leadership from Kirtland Air Force Base, Cannon Air Force Base and Holloman Air Force...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Karissa Dick | Leadership from Kirtland Air Force Base, Cannon Air Force Base and Holloman Air Force Base attend a Pueblo Governor’s meeting at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, Albuquerque, N.M., Nov. 18. This recent meeting offered Kirtland leaders an opportunity to engage directly with Pueblo leaders, learn about their challenges and successes, and explore solutions to mutual concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.) see less | View Image Page

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M.- Team Kirtland leadership attended a Pueblo Governor’s meeting at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, Albuquerque, N.M., Nov. 18.



New Mexico is home to 19 Pueblos, each with its own distinct government, culture and history. As integral members of the local community, Kirtland Air Force Base and its leaders recognize the importance of building strong, collaborative relationships with Pueblo governments to address shared challenges and opportunities.



This recent meeting offered Kirtland leaders an opportunity to engage directly with Pueblo leaders, learn about their challenges and successes, and explore solutions to mutual concerns. This dialogue reinforces the commitment of Kirtland Air Force Base to fostering lasting partnerships within the community.