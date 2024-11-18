Team Kirtland meets with local Pueblo leaders

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M.- Team Kirtland leadership attended a Pueblo Governor’s meeting at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, Albuquerque, N.M., Nov. 18.

    New Mexico is home to 19 Pueblos, each with its own distinct government, culture and history. As integral members of the local community, Kirtland Air Force Base and its leaders recognize the importance of building strong, collaborative relationships with Pueblo governments to address shared challenges and opportunities.

    This recent meeting offered Kirtland leaders an opportunity to engage directly with Pueblo leaders, learn about their challenges and successes, and explore solutions to mutual concerns. This dialogue reinforces the commitment of Kirtland Air Force Base to fostering lasting partnerships within the community.

