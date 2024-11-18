Exchange Stores to Open Early for Black Friday Shoppers

Photo By Ryan Smith | Military shoppers can come early and gobble up the savings as the Army and Air Force...... read more read more Photo By Ryan Smith | Military shoppers can come early and gobble up the savings as the Army and Air Force Exchange Service will open its doors worldwide at 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29 for Black Friday sales. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers can come early and gobble up the savings as the Army and Air Force Exchange Service will open its doors worldwide at 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29 for Black Friday sales.



“The savings, deals and giveaways will be rolling out starting online on Thanksgiving Day and continue through Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Whether in store or at ShopMyExchange.com, shopping the Exchange early gives the military community access to tax-free shopping and military-exclusive pricing all holiday season.”



A sneak peek of the weekend’s deals can be seen starting Nov. 18 by visiting the Exchange’s “Weekly Ads” page at https://www.shopmyexchange.com/cp/static-pages/weekly-ads.



While most Exchanges will be closed Thanksgiving Day, some service members will have access to convenience items on Thanksgiving Day, as about 140 Express locations will be open worldwide. Shoppers can contact their local PX or BX or check their Exchange’s Facebook page for information on their local Express.