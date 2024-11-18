Veteran Finds Healing and Purpose Through Writing and Service

Courtesy Photo | Edward Milligan at the International Impact Book Awards Grand Gala in Phoenix, Arizona...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Edward Milligan at the International Impact Book Awards Grand Gala in Phoenix, Arizona on Nov. 2, 2024. see less | View Image Page

As we close out Veterans Day week, Fort Liberty honors veterans like Edward Milligan, who continue to make an impact long after their military service. Milligan has dedicated his life not only to serving his country but also to inspiring others through his writing, mentorship and resilience.



Growing up in Leesville, Louisiana, where the summers were long, hot and filled with quiet moments, Milligan discovered his passion for storytelling early on. Raised by his aunt and uncle on a fixed income, he turned to books for escape and inspiration, especially drawn to the heroes in Don Pendleton’s “The Executioner” series and James Patterson’s “Alex Cross” novels. He spent those formative summers lost in the thrill of detective tales, sparking a lifelong dream: to become a writer. Today, he is not only a published author of seven novels but a U.S. Army veteran who has transformed his personal challenges into powerful stories and poetry that resonate worldwide.



“Having lost my mother at nine years old, never knowing my biological father, and then having to move in with an aunt and uncle was a great test of my faith at an early age,” Milligan said. “I realized then that if I was going to graduate from high school and achieve my goal of going to college, I would have to pick myself up by the bootstraps and be self-motivated in everything I did at that point in life.”



As a commissioned officer, Milligan led Soldiers, motivating and inspiring them through his example. For him, serving as a military leader is more than duty; it is a calling to uplift those around him, a quality that he infused into his creative pursuits. Writing fiction, like commanding a unit, requires discipline and adaptability. Milligan recounts how, just as he never allowed himself the option of failing a mission, he also refused to let any setbacks halt his writing progress. That dedication, he believes, allowed him to complete his novels and a book of poetry over the years, each being a testament to his unwavering drive.



“In the military, we’re given a mission, and you have to find a way to accomplish the mission,” Milligan said. “I took those characteristics with me when I sought to construct a plot. When I was faced with writer’s block with a poem or novel, I would always step away for a while but keep the confidence that I was going to finish the task that I started. I never entertained the option of giving up.”



Milligan’s Army career gave him a foundation in leadership, adaptability and strong organization skills. The attention to detail that the military requires became ingrained in him, and he quickly learned to master communication skills under pressure. Drafting military briefings, tasking orders and conducting evaluations taught him the organizational and editing skills he now uses as an author.



However, life presented him with trials that no mission briefing could have ever prepared him for. In 1990, he endured the tragic loss of his wife to a genetic auto-immune disorder. While this experience brought deep sorrow, Milligan found strength through writing, penning a poem titled “I’ll Never Die,” which later received international recognition. Translated into multiple languages and shared globally, his poem has since reached millions, offering hope to those facing loss and adversity.



Always driven by a desire to make a difference, Milligan has used his work to spotlight social issues like organ donation awareness, youth self-esteem and dedication to living a spiritual life. Volunteering his time, he has given back to the community through school visits, writing contests and mentorship. His initiatives included sponsoring a student trip to the National Mall out of his own pocket. For him, helping students understand that there are people who care deeply about their future is one of his most fulfilling achievements.



“Students and youth at large need positive role models to help them make the right decisions amid all the challenges and negative choices they have during their adolescent times,” Milligan said. “I will always remember how appreciative the children were that someone in a professional capacity reached out to them to show them that people beyond their school and home truly care.”



Looking ahead, Milligan plans to continue his work as a writer and mentor. He’s revising his young adult novel, “The Looking Glass Self,” which follows a young boy’s journey of self-discovery with the guidance of his grandfather’s ghost. He’s also working on his fifth book in “The Blake Cutter Detective Series.”



For him, life has been about seizing every opportunity to make a difference—both in his military career and personal pursuits. As he reflects on his journey, he wants his legacy to be one of resilience, positivity and service, both to his country and to those who look up to him. For his fellow veterans, Milligan advocates using creative pursuits as a path to healing.



“As a veteran, we all have so much we learn during our time in the military, and we have so much to share that can transcend other occupations and uplift people to success through our dedication to the Army values,” Milligan said.



At Fort Liberty and beyond, Milligan’s story stands as a reminder of the power of endurance, creativity and the transformative impact one person can have on others.