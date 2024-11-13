Everyone Fights: Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG), CSG-12 units come together for first integrated, at sea training event

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Matthew Stroup | USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) and USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) steam alongside the...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Matthew Stroup | USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) and USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) steam alongside the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) as part of Carrier Strike Group 12, Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 12, 2024. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing Group Sail. Group Sail is the first at-sea integrated phase training event during a routine deployment training cycle. It is designed to challenge the Gerald R. Ford CSG’s ability to use the capabilities of the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2, and embarked Information Warfare team as a cohesive team to meet Navy and Joint warfighting requirements across all domains. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

ATLANTIC OCEAN (November 15, 2024) – Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12, Gerald R. Ford CSG completed their first at sea integrated training event – Group Sail – underway off the East Coast of the United States, Nov. 14.



With five ships, more than 60 aircraft and roughly 5,500 sailors, the Gerald R. Ford CSG – as other Navy strike groups - provides combatant commanders and America’s civilian leaders a highly-capable force that deter adversaries, reassures Allies and partners, and underpins American security and economic prosperity.



Group Sail was first training opportunity for the entire Gerald R. Ford CSG team - USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Arleigh Burke guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2, and the Information Warfare Commander and his team – to integrate as a cohesive warfighting team at sea.



“A dedicated training period like Group Sail focused on strike group integration was invaluable for our entire team down to our tactical watch standers,” said Rear Admiral Thomas P. Moninger, commander, CSG 12, Gerald R. Ford CSG. “We will increase our tactical proficiency at a higher-level in upcoming training events as the result of this at sea period. I am proud of the work that our Sailors are doing, and am grateful for the dedication of their families as we prepare for deployment.”



Carrier Strike Group 4 led the event as the officer in tactical command as part its mission to train, mentor, and assess CSGs, amphibious ready groups, and independent deployers for global combat against peer competitors. The civilian and military team provided support from the ship and ashore to complete the Group Sail training schedule.



“The Gerald R. Ford CSG Group Sail represents hard work from our civilian and uniformed staff to deliver high-quality, integrated warfighting training early in the work up cycle,” said Rear Adm. Max McCoy, commander, Carrier Strike Group 4. “Training events and exercises led by our headquarters along with Tactical Training Group Atlantic (TTGL), Training Support Vessel Squadron (TSVRON) 4, and CSG-4 Navy Reserve units accelerate tactical proficiency and provide competitive advantage to strike group commanders, warfare commanders, and their teams sailing into harm’s way.”



Group Sail is the first at-sea element in carrier strike group integrated phase training led by CSG-4 and their subordinate commands, and was preceded by an in port Warfare Commander’s Conference. After Group Sail, Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group will participate in Fleet Synthetic Training (FST) – Group Commander and FST – Joint in preparation for their final at sea certification event - Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX).



At sea and ashore, CSG-4 led training incorporates elements of Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) training throughout through close alignment with Fleet Forces Command’s Hefti Global LVC Operations Center and the expertise of TTGL and Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona.



Planning and preparation for integrated phase training starts approx. six months prior to the commencement of training, often in parallel to unit basic phase certification and warfare commander advanced phase training through the Navy’s Warfighting Development Centers.



“Completing Group Sail immediately after SWATT and Live Fire With a Purpose gave use the chance to take lessons observed and begin to turn them into lessons learned,” said Capt. James Von St. Paul, commodore, DESRON 2. “What has most impressed me across our team is the willingness to critically self-assess, identify mistakes or shortfalls, and to rapidly move out as a team to correct those issues. In my experience, that’s the difference between good teams and truly great teams.”



CSG-4’s mission is to train, mentor, and assess carrier strike groups, amphibious ready groups, and independent deployers for global combat against peer competitors.



CSG-12 is comprised of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2, USS Winston Churchill (DDG 81), and the Information Warfare Commander.



DESRON 2 ships in CSG-12 are the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Mitscher (DDG 57), USS Mahan (DDG 72), USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) and USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98).



The squadrons of CVW-8 include Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, “Ragin’ Bulls,” Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, “Blacklions,” Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, “Tomcatters,” Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, “Golden Warriors,” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, “Gray Wolves,” Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 124, “Bear Aces,” Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, “Tridents,” Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, “Spartans,” and Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40, “Rawhides.”